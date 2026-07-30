‘The Voice’ Cast & Crew Heartbroken Over John Ciasulli’s Sudden Passing

The cast and crew of “The Voice” are mourning one of their own. With filming underway for seasons 30 and 31 of the NBC singing competition, those who bring the show to life are grieving the death of John Ciasulli, the band’s full-time guitar tech manager — a job he treasured after spending decades on the road with some of music’s biggest acts, including Cher, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Tina Turner, Ariana Grande, Pink, Josh Groban, and Alice Cooper.

On July 29, 2026, “The Voice” band’s lead guitarist, Justin Derrico, was among the first to share his shock over Ciasulli’s sudden passing, writing on Instagram, “With a heavy heart Iam saddened so say we have lost a good one. John Ciasulli has been my guitar tech for many many years on the voice and has always been one of the most positive and beautiful people I’ve known. Loved him very much. Rip Johny you will be very missed!!”

‘The Voice’ Guitar Tech John Ciasulli Was Beloved Among His Musical Colleagues

It is clear from the outpouring of posts and comments about Ciasulli that he was a beloved member of “The Voice” family. Kara Britz-Burnell, longtime backup singer on “The Voice” and for former coach Blake Shelton, commented on Derrico’s post, “Love you Justin. ❤️ Going to miss him so much. 😢”

Nayanna Holley, a backup signer with “The Voice” house band for 10 seasons, wrote, “Broken broken broken hearts” and fellow background singer Nelson Beato chimed in, “His presence will definitely be missed 🥹❤️ Such a great human being. Always positive and kind”

Dory Lobel, who spent 13 years as “The Voice” musical director and lead guitarist, commented, “Rest in peace our dear Johnny. So many laughs and memories over the years. He was one of a kind. ❤️”

Ciasulli wasn’t only adored by members of “The Voice” family, but by the many musicians he helped out on the road over the years. NΔłŮΓΛL, longtime guitarist for former “The Voice” coach Ariana Grande, posted his own tribute on July 28, writing that “the Great John Ciasulli was a true friend that took care of me, my equipment, and guitars for many years.”

“One of the Best Guitar Techs I’ve ever known,” he continued. “But, even more, one of the most incredible human beings I’ve ever met. His kindness, endless positivity, and hard working discipline always made me want to be better. You will be missed Johnny. Prayers and Love to Your Family. Thank You for EVERYTHING. 🙏🏽 God Bless You man. Love and Respect Always. 👑”

John Ciasulli Clearly Loved His Work at ‘The Voice’

In 2023, journalist Carmen Márquez caught up with Ciasulli on the set of “The Voice” to learn about his work on the show.

“So when I come in in the morning, I clean up and tune up all these guitars,” he told her as they walked onto the stage, pointing out how there were 10 guitars alone for Lobel and explaining the set up for the amps, guitar pedals, sheet music, and more.

“It’s been a 40 year career, literally, of jumping from one tour to the next to the next,” Ciasulli told her, and the humbly added, “I’ve been somewhat successful at it, you know what I mean? I’m still married! I live in L.A. I live here, but I’ve had years where I wasn’t home for 11 months of the year.”

Landing his gig on “The Voice” years ago gave Ciasulli stability he treasured. In a comment to a friend on Facebook in 2019, he wrote, “As far as the Voice gig goes, I’ve been living on tour busses and in hotels for the last 35 years. I’ve been working with the best of the best artists so the living has been awesome, but you can’t beat going home every night to your family, getting up every morning, walking your 3 dogs, then driving 30 minutes to work.”

Ciasulli’s cause of death has not been shared publicly. His wife, Silvia DeLeon, announced his passing on the night of July 28 via Facebook, writing, “I have lost my world, my Cabezon and he is now with our Daughter, Ana. I love you John Ciasulli forever!”

Among the countless comments rolling in with words of comfort and shock, Britz-Burnell told her, “It’s hard to imagine The Voice without Johnny’s giant smile and positive personality. Know we are grieving with you Silvia. And I am praying for you.”

“The Voice” cast and crew have been filming initial rounds of seasons 30 and 31 throughout the month of July. NBC’s season 30 premiere is scheduled to air on September 21.