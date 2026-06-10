Teddi Mellencamp Rocks Long Brunette Hair in Major Transformation: PHOTOS

Teddi Mellencamp got a major makeover before a recent night out with Kyle Richards, briefly transforming into a brunette.

The pair of friends, who starred together on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” from 2017 to 2020, stepped out at Craig’s, a star-studded restaurant in West Hollywood, on Thursday, June 4.

Teddi, 44, looked incredible as she rocked pin-straight brunette hair with golden highlights that flowed past her shoulders. Her outfit was just as eye-catching, featuring a shiny pair of statement pants that resembled a disco ball and a plunging black shirt under a coordinating blazer.

Kyle also rocked super straight hair and a blingy outfit, going with a bedazzled white suit. She also clutched a bright blue bag.

The same night, Kyle and Teddi attended the Cher x Garnier Diamond Sleek Event at Lucia in Los Angeles, where they posed with Kyle’s daughters, Alexia and Sophia.

Teddi’s dramatic makeover stopped some fans from recognizing her, with one asking, “Who is the one in the black?”

The style looks super different from the close-cropped platinum look Teddi frequently rocks recently.

How Kyle Richards Helped Get Teddi Mellencamp’s Cancer Diagnosed

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In an Access Hollywood interview three years later, Kyle reflected on helping Teddi discover her melanoma. “When she was on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ I had said to her, ‘That doesn’t look right. We need to-to look at that.’ And while were on this hike this one day, I just said, ‘I’m not gonna keep saying that to you. We’re going right now to the dermatologist.’

Kyle says she and Teddi drove straight to the dermatologist, where Teddi was told “It does not look good.”

The suspicious spot on Teddi’s back turned out to be melanoma, which she announced has spread to her brain and lungs in April 2025. By October, Teddi announced her stage 4 cancer was gone, and her scans showed no signs of disease. However, she still needs to continue treatment, which for her involves ongoing immunotherapy.

In the same interview, she called Teddi “one of my best friends in the world,” and said their relationship was the best thing that came to her from appearing on “RHOBH.” She mused on everything she’s been through with Teddi, from hikes and meditation, to sleeping at her friend’s side in the hospital.

She also said the friend group was “terrified” by Teddi’s diagnosis, which “came up out of the blue for us.” Although Kyle lost her mother to breast cancer in 2002, the socialite says seeing cancer hit one of her peers is completely different.

She said her thoughts were, “I don’t wanna lose my best friend,” and said she sees Teddi “fighting and being so positive.”

Teddi Mellencamp Cancer Update: She Shares Good News Last Week

In an Instagram video she shared the week of June 7, Teddi told her friends and fans her doctors had recently decided to transition her from monthly body scans to waiting 3 to 4 months between the tests, which created a “nervous, raging anxiety.”

Fortunately, in a clip she shared from her appointment, Teddi’s doctor told her, “The scan shows no evidence of tumor. You came, you had tumors in your brain, tumors in your lung. We don’t see those now.”

He went on to reveal that if Teddi makes it to three years with no further signs of cancer, she has a “95% chance.”