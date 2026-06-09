Kyle Richards Shares Sweet Photo With Her Latest ‘Hot Date’ During Glam Night Out

Kyle Richards is giving fans a new glimpse into her personal life, and her latest social media post featured a very special “hot date.”

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star appeared in a photo shared by daughter Sophia Umansky before the pair headed out for an evening together. In the snapshot, the Bravo star and Sophia looked nearly identical with their long brunette hair as they posed side by side before their night out.

While Sophia wore a light pink satin dress, Richards opted for a white embellished pantsuit. Sophia kept the caption simple, writing, “Hot date,” while tagging her mother.

The sweet mother-daughter moment quickly caught fans’ attention and offered another glimpse into Richards’ close relationship with her daughters as she embraces a new chapter in life.

Kyle Richards Enjoys a Glamorous Night Out With Family and Teddi Mellencamp

The outing included more than just Richards and Sophia.

Earlier in the day, Teddi Mellencamp shared a video showing Richards smiling for the camera while wearing a sparkly blazer and statement necklace before the group headed out for the evening.

Richards later revealed she was spending time with Mellencamp, Sophia, and daughter Alexia Umansky.

The longtime friends have remained close for years, and Mellencamp continues to be a regular presence in Richards’ life.

The evening provided another example of the close bond Richards shares with her daughters, who frequently appear on her social media accounts and have become familiar faces to Bravo viewers over the years.

The RHOBH OG Opens Up About Where Things Stand With Mauricio Umansky

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The latest family update comes shortly after Richards shared new insight into her relationship with estranged husband Mauricio Umansky.

Although the pair announced their separation in 2023, they have not yet filed for divorce.

During a recent appearance on Bravo, Richards reflected on what contributed to the breakdown of their marriage.

“We’re asked all the time how this happened, and I really do believe that, you know, money and fame and traveling,” Richards said. “I used to say, ‘Listen, if you don’t make money, it’s totally fine. I don’t need you to make money. But I don’t want to live in L.A. and not have money, because that’s not fun.'”

She also shared her belief that life in the public eye created additional challenges.

“I do think that social media is the worst thing for a relationship and people in the public eye,” Richards said. “Everyone has access to you. It’s like giving people your number all the time. Anyone can find you. Reach you.”

Richards also revealed that she believes a very different lifestyle may have changed the outcome of their marriage.

“We would move to Vail, and [Mauricio] could be a ski instructor, and I could be home with the kids,” she said. “I do believe that if that had happened, we’d still be together.”

When asked whether she was waiting for Umansky to return, Richards made it clear that was not the case.

“No,” she answered. “I think it’s just not knowing what you want.”

Richards admitted that part of her hesitation about filing for divorce stems from concerns about how it could affect her family’s dynamic.

“It would change. And it would be scary if it changed for me,” she said.

She later added, “I think it’s just not knowing what you want. And, you know, I like the way it is [now].”

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Reunite for Daughter Portia’s Graduation Celebration

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Richards’ comments come as she and Umansky recently reunited for an important family milestone.

On June 7, the former couple gathered with their daughters to celebrate Portia Umansky ahead of her high school graduation.

Richards shared photos from Portia’s baccalaureate ceremony, which included Mauricio, Sophia, Alexia Umansky, Alexia’s husband Jake Zingerman, and Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie.

“Today we had [Portia]’s Baccalaureate at school. A beautiful pre-graduation ceremony,” Richards wrote on Instagram Stories. “I can’t believe my baby is graduating on Tuesday!”

She later posted another photo of Portia and added, “Class of 2026.”

Portia is expected to attend the University of Colorado Boulder in the fall, where she plans to study Communications.

Earlier this year, Richards celebrated the college decision on social media.

“Congratulations [Portia]!!!! Love you so much and so proud of you,” she wrote.

During a previous Amazon Live stream, Richards admitted that watching her youngest daughter leave home will be emotional.

“I just want her to be happy,” Richards said. “All of my daughters went so far away. I’d love a two-hour flight to see her because it’s gonna be rough on all of us.”