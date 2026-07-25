Jim Carrey Pays Emotional Tribute to ‘The Mask’ Director Chuck Russell After His Passing

Jim Carrey is remembering the filmmaker who helped shape one of the biggest moments of his career.

Following the unexpected death of “The Mask” director Chuck Russell, the actor shared a heartfelt statement reflecting on the experience of working together on the beloved 1994 comedy, calling the film one of the highlights of his career.

Carrey’s Emotional Statement

“I consider it a privilege to have worked with Chuck Russell, who, during the shooting of The Mask, created an ebullient, childlike atmosphere of wonder and camaraderie on his set,” Carrey told TMZ.

The actor went on to praise the environment Russell created while making the film, saying it left a lasting impact on everyone involved.

“The entire cast and crew were touched and inspired by his playfulness,” Carrey continued. “Every one of us has been many years blessed by that buoyant and timeless moment. I consider ‘The Mask’ one of the jewels of my creative life. Thank you, Chuck.”

Released in 1994, “The Mask” became a massive box-office success and helped cement Carrey’s place as one of Hollywood’s biggest comedy stars. The film arrived during a remarkable year for the actor, following “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” and preceding “Dumb and Dumber,” a trio of hit comedies that launched him into superstardom.

Russell died unexpectedly Wednesday at his home in the San Diego area after emergency crews responded to what was described as an unspecified medical emergency, according to TMZ.

Before directing “The Mask,” Russell made his feature directorial debut with 1987’s “A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors.” He also co-wrote and directed the 1988 remake of “The Blob,” which later developed a devoted cult following among horror fans.

Over the course of his career, Russell built a reputation as a director, writer and producer capable of working across multiple genres, from horror to action and comedy.

Carrey wasn’t the only person mourning Russell’s passing.

Fans flooded social media with tributes celebrating the filmmaker’s work and the lasting impact his movies had on their lives.

“The Mask and Dream Warriors are part of so many childhood memories. RIP,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Thank you for Blessing us With The Magic that Is The Mask.”

Others reflected on watching the movie with loved ones over the years.

“My father and I loved The Mask. Rest in peace, Chuck,” one person shared.

Many also expressed sadness over the loss of another influential filmmaker.

“I don’t care what anyone says dying in your 70’s is so damn young,” one commenter wrote.

“We are losing more and more legends by the minute rip,” another added.

One fan summed up Russell’s legacy by pointing to two of his most memorable creations.

“Bro was director of one of the most iconic villian ever and the most hilarious hero ever… RIP genius.”

With Carrey’s emotional tribute and countless fans revisiting his films, Russell’s influence on some of the most memorable movies of the late 1980s and 1990s continues to be celebrated.

For Carrey, “The Mask” remains not only a career-defining success, but also a reminder of a filmmaker whose playful spirit helped create what he still considers “one of the jewels” of his creative life.