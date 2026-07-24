‘The Mask’ & ‘Dream Warriors’ Director Passes at 74 — Tributes Pour In

The director behind 1994’s slapstick superhero movie “The Mask” and horror movies like 1987’s “A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors,” 1988’s “The Blob,” 2000’s “Bless This Child,” and 2024’s “Witchboard” has sadly passed away at the age of 74.

Chuck Russell was born on May 9, 1958, in Park Ridge, Illinois. He passed away on Wednesday, July 22, at his home in the San Diego are of California.

TMZ reports that his family say his death was sudden and unexpected. The publication also says the local fire department had responded to Russell’s home on Wednesday afternoon following a report of a medical emergency involving an unconscious male.

At this stage, no cause of death has been disclosed and Russell’s family are on their way to California to get some answers regarding his passing.

Russell enjoyed a long career that involved directing, writing, and producing movies, and dipping his toes into the world of television.

Chuck Russell’s Filmography Is Impressive

Getty Chuck Russell.

The long movie career of Chuck Russell began in 1984, when he wrote and produced the sci-fi action-adventure horror movie “Dreamscape,” which was directed by Joseph Ruben.

In 1987, he directed and wrote the horror sequel “A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors,” which many horror fans believe is the best sequel in the “A Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise.

1988 saw Russell direct and write the sci-fi horror film “The Blob,” which was a remake of the 1958 movie of the same name.

Russell directed and executive produced arguably his most memorable movie in 1994. It was the iconic Jim Carrey slapstick superhero vehicle “The Mask.”

In 1996, Russell directed and executive produced the Arnold Schwarzenegger action classic “Eraser.”

Russell then directed the 2000 supernatural horror movie “Bless This Child,” the 2002 action-adventure film “The Scorpion King,” 2016’s vigilante action-thriller “I Am Wrath,” and 2019’s Indian Hindi-language action adventure film “Junglee.”

He then wrote and directed 2002’s action movie “Paradise City,” before directing, writing, and producing 2024’s supernatural horror film “Witchboard.”

His next project was due to be the sci-fi action thriller movie “b”.

As a producer, he worked on 1980’s supernatural horror “The Hearse,” 1981’s supernatural slasher film “Hell Night,” 1982’s thriller “The Seduction,” 1984’s dance drama “Body Rock,” 1985’s dance rom-com “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” 1986’s comedy “Back to School,” and 2004’s neo-noir action thriller “Collateral.”

Russell’s one venture into the world of television saw him directing the 2010 episode of sci-fi series “Fringe,” entitled “The Abducted.”

When news of Russell’s passing began circulating online, tributes to the filmmaker began pouring in.

Russell’s Fans Say RIP to ‘A Legend’

Social media is now awash with tributes to Chuck Russell following his sad passing.

Underneath TMZ’s X post announcing the news, one X user commented, “he directed the best nightmare on elm street sequel.”

Another X user wrote, “My condolences; may God grant peace to his soul.”

Someone else on the platform said, “The Mask will always be a classic. Condolences to his family and loved ones.”

On Instagram, underneath the post you can see above, Instagram users also had their say.

One individual said, “The first film I ever watched from him was A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors. (1987). The first time I discovered slasher films growing up.”

Another person commented, “RIP to a legend.”

“Such an underrated director RIP,” said somebody else.

Finally, back on X, another X user said, “The Mask was pure magic when it came out. Jim Carrey stole every scene and those effects still hold up. Thanks Chuck for the laughs and the memories. Rest easy.”

TMZ say Russell is survived by his wife of 19 years, Ania; his three children, Logan, Riley, and Carlyn; his former wife Patti Rao; and his sister Anne Jacob.

We’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Chuck Russell. May his memory be a blessing and may he rest in eternal peace.

Chuck Russell’s filmography and some personal info was courtesy of IMDb.