Diehard ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Fans Want Negan & Maggie Romance

After all these many years of everyone hating Negan on “The Walking Dead”, the fact that Negan and Maggie are sort of cooperating has led to a question. Some diehard fans are calling for a romantic relationship between the famous pair, played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan. Could that even work, especially after Negan murdered Maggie’s husband, Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun), with his deadly bat, Lucille?

While Jeffrey and Lauren spent time at Comic-Con, they teased what fans can expect from season 3 of the zombie horror show. One fan asked them if Negan and Maggie will ever bury the hatchet and become romantically involved. They were shocked by the response from the iconic pair.

“You guys don’t want to see this happen,” Cohan cautioned with a smile, but Morgan teased, “I’m gonna say yes.” It turns out a small cohort of fans describe Negan and Maggie as “Neggie” and they enjoyed this fact with other fans at San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Season 3

Getty Jeffrey Dead Morgan and Lauren (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for AMC)

After playing their roles of Negan and Maggie in “The Walking Dead,” Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan got the opportunity to reprise their iconic characters in the sequel series, “Dead City.” Now, the pair got another opportunity to directly address their fans at San Diego Comic Con 2026.

Morgan, Cohan, Aimee Garcia (Renata), Raúl Castillo (Luis), executive producer Scott M. Gimple, and showrunner Seth Hoffman were at the event. After discussing the new, third season, moderated by Entertainment Weekly’s Dalton Ross, one fan braved the open mic to ask a question that is on many fans’ minds. Will Negan and Maggie get together in a romantic relationship?

What Jeffrey Dean Morgan And Lauren Cohan Think Of Romance

“It’s so funny how people always want these things to happen in shows,” Cohan said, before announcing, “You guys don’t want to see this happen.”

Lauren went on to caution “Dead City” fans about fantasizing a relationship, telling them they should just drop it. “What we get to do in “The Walking Dead“, of having two enemies work together and have [this] story, is so much more interesting than seeing two people hook up.”

Cohan then explained to fans that the “Dead City” isn’t a place for love, saying, “Seriously, I mean, look at our life! Look at our world!”

However, Morgan took a different stance on the thought of romance, roguishly saying, “I’m gonna say yes.” His response caused the audience to go wild.

History of Negan and Maggie In ‘The Walking Dead’

Getty Glenn Rhee (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

For those who didn’t catch the original “The Walking Dead” series on AMC, it is hard to imagine Maggie and Negan teaming up in a romance. Besides being two survivors in a post-apocalyptic world, they both share a history involving Negan’s sadistic cruelty.

Maggie Greene first appeared in “The Walking Dead” in season 2 as a survivor of the apocalypse trying to stay alive. Along the way, she falls in love with Glenn Rhee (Yeun) and becomes pregnant by him in season 6. Fast forward to season 7, and fans were shocked that Glenn was murdered by Negan. Many fans will never forget that deadly scene in the post-apocalyptic show.

However, in following seasons, and now in the spin off “Dead City,” Maggie and Negan have a bond as they explore the city streets. Fans were shocked at the end of season 2 of the spinoff, where Maggie spares Negan, even though she has an opportunity to finally take him out. This fact is likely why fans believe a romantic relationship could flourish.

Fans will be able to follow their story on Sundays, in “The Walking Dead: Dead City” on AMC to find out what transpires between Maggie and Negan.