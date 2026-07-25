Wait, Who Did Khloé Kardashian Call to Get Her Friend Back on TV?

Nicole Williams English is returning to reality television nearly a decade after her time on “WAGS,” and she credits Khloé Kardashian with helping make it happen.

During the July 23 episode of People’s “WAG World” series, Nicole revealed that a casual conversation at a birthday party prompted Khloé to take immediate action. The result was “The Girls,” an upcoming Hulu reality series featuring members of Khloé’s inner circle.

“She texted somebody and made a couple of phone calls,” Nicole recalled in the episode. “A couple of weeks later, we were on a Zoom. A couple of weeks later, we were filming a pilot.” Nicole admitted that she was surprised by how quickly the project came together. “I was like, ‘Wow, that happened fast,’ ” she said.

Nicole Wanted to Return to Reality TV

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Nicole appeared on the first three seasons of E!’s “WAGS” from 2015 to 2017. The reality series followed the wives and girlfriends of professional athletes as they navigated relationships, friendships and life in Los Angeles.

Nicole said she and former co-stars Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson had discussed returning to television for years. Fans frequently asked them to bring back “WAGS” whenever the friends posted photographs together.

Although they knew they would not revive the original series, Nicole, Natalie and Olivia began brainstorming a new television concept.

According to the outlet, the opportunity arrived while Natalie and Olivia were attending a birthday party with Khloé. They told her that they wanted to return to television, and Khloé quickly began contacting people who could help move the idea forward.

What Is Khloé’s New Show ‘The Girls’ About?

“The Girls” will feature Nicole, Natalie, Olivia, Malika Haqq, Khadijah Haqq and Yris Palmer. Khloé will serve as an executive producer on the Hulu series. Nicole described the group as a Los Angeles version of “Sex and the City,” promising that viewers will see fashion, parties, motherhood and drama among the longtime friends.

“A lot of really cool events that we throw and parties,” Nicole teased. “It’s a mixture of fun, drama, fashion, makeups, breakups, there’s lots going on.”

The series will also show the women balancing their social lives with motherhood and raising their children. Hulu has not announced a premiere date for “The Girls.”

Nicole Has Been Friends With the Kardashian Sisters for Years

Nicole explained that her friendship with the Kardashian family began around the time she was filming “WAGS.” She met Kim Kardashian before becoming close with Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian. Over the years, Nicole attended family birthday celebrations, Christmas parties and other events with the sisters.

Nicole said she and Khloé eventually developed a particularly close friendship, which helped create the opportunity for her television comeback. Since leaving “WAGS,” Nicole has also experienced several personal and professional milestones. She married retired NFL player Larry English in May 2017 after their engagement was featured on the reality series.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter India Moon, in January 2023. Nicole has also appeared in four Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues.