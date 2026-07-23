Kim Kardashian Jokes About Plastic Surgery, Failing Bar Exam In New Video

Kim Kardashian isn’t afraid to poke fun at herself.

The reality TV personality stars in a new tongue-in-cheek ad for UPDATE, a canned energy beverage which she also co-founded.

Kim, 45, appears as an exaggerated version of herself in the spot, which takes aim at both plastic surgery rumors and her recent attempts at passing the bar exam.

Watch the New Commercial

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The campaign video shows Kim at a press conference, starting with her walking out to a podium in a low-cut black blazer and sunglasses.

“People are always asking about all of the work I’ve gotten done. Not that type of work,” she says to camera, referencing plastic surgery rumors. “They always ask, ‘Kim, how do you do so much? Kim, how do you keep going? Kim, are they really real?'”

With that last question, the camera zooms in on her chest.

“Honestly, my energy is just different,” she continues while taking a sip of UPDATE, as a PowerPoint presentation behind her reads, “kim is different.”

“What’s your secret? No secret, just an UPDATE,” she says, before joking the drink is “formulated by a team of experts, none of whom are me.”

As for her reasoning behind making the beverage, she adds, “Did you know that people used to crash in the middle of the day? Wild. I thought someone should do something about it. Caffeine just wasn’t working, and working is my thing.”

The footage ends with her in a glass box, surrounded by notebooks and legal pads, as famed lawyer Gloria Allred walks up and asks, “Did she even pass the bar?”

Kim’s reply: “No, I didn’t pass the bar, I raised it.”

Kardashian previously failed the baby bar three times before ultimately passing in 2021. She then failed her first attempt at the California bar exam in July 2025, and failed. According to TMZ, she didn’t try taking the exam—which is offered two times a year, once in February and again in July—in 2026, and plans to wait until at least 2027 to try again.

Kim’s New Campaign

Speaking with PEOPLE about the UPDATE campaign, Kim said the creative team behind the ad loved “sprinkling in fun easter eggs, some humor, and a bit of a wink” into the spot.

As for why she’s a fan of the energy drink, she explained she needs an “extra boost” before workouts, “especially after school drop-off when I still have a full day ahead of me.” Kardashian is mom of four children—North, 13; Saint, 10; Chicago, 8; and Psalm, 7—all of whom she shares with her ex, Kanye West.



“For me it comes down to being intentional about what I put into my body and my day,” she told the publication. “That’s actually a big part of why UPDATE resonated with me in the first place. It helps me stay focused, balanced, and present, no matter what my schedule looks like.”

“It’s about feeling good,” she added. “Focused, balanced, and productive without the jitters or that crash later. That’s exactly how I think about wellness, so becoming a co-founder and helping build something that’s actually redefining what energy looks like has been amazing.”