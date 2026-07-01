French Montana Shares Rare Insight Into His Relationship With Khloé Kardashian

More than a decade after their relationship ended, French Montana is looking back on his time with Khloé Kardashian and sharing a few behind-the-scenes details about their romance.

Speaking at the 2026 BET Awards, the rapper opened up about why he agreed to appear on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and “Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons” during their relationship, while also making it clear there are no hard feelings between him and his former girlfriend.

French, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, dated Khloé for about eight months before they split in December 2014. Although their romance was relatively brief, the pair have remained friendly over the years, recently crossing paths at a mutual friend’s birthday celebration in Los Angeles.

Their latest public comments offer another glimpse into where they stand today, with both saying their relationship has evolved into a genuine friendship long after their breakup.

French Says Khloé Was the Reason He Joined Reality TV

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Speaking to E! News at the 2026 BET Awards, French said his appearances on the Kardashian family’s reality shows came down to one simple reason: Khloé asked him.

“She said to get on the show,” he recalled. “And I got on the show. Shout out to Khloe.”

Looking back, French said filming the series turned out to be an enjoyable experience because the Kardashian family wasn’t putting on a performance for cameras.

“They filmed their real life,” he said. “It didn’t feel like work because they film what they do every day.”

While French has fond memories of that chapter of his life, he made it clear he has no interest in returning to reality television. Asked whether he’d ever consider another reality show, he answered with a simple, “Negative.” According to E! News, he also took the opportunity to give Khloé a friendly shoutout while reflecting on their relationship.

His comments came just weeks after he and Khloé unexpectedly reunited at a mutual friend’s birthday celebration, marking another reminder that the former couple has remained on good terms.

The Former Couple Has Stayed Friends Years After Their Split

Khloe Kardashian and French Montana at the Tao Nightclub on July 4, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kardashian turned 30 on June 27. (Getty Images)

Khloé recently opened up about unexpectedly running into French at a mutual friend’s birthday party in Los Angeles. Speaking on her “Khloé In Wonder Land” podcast, she recalled he was the first person she saw after arriving and said the reunion was “so nice.”

“We’re fine,” she said, adding that they only spoke briefly before going their separate ways. According to People, the encounter showed the former couple has remained on good terms years after their breakup.

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Although Khloé and French dated for less than a year in 2014, both have continued to speak positively about one another. Khloé has previously admitted she entered the relationship before she was emotionally ready following her split from Lamar Odom, later saying she realized she needed time on her own.

French has echoed those sentiments over the years, saying there was “no bad blood” between them and describing their romance as “a real dope relationship.” He added, “The love was real,” explaining that while remaining friends after a breakup isn’t always easy, he’s grateful they’ve been able to maintain their friendship.