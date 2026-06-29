Will Ferrell Teams Up With Kim Kardashian for Hilarious New Skims Campaign

Kim Kardashian has recruited plenty of famous faces for Skims over the years, but her latest collaborator may be the brand’s most unexpected yet. Will Ferrell has teamed up with the reality TV star and entrepreneur for a hilarious new campaign, slipping into character as washed-up golf legend Lonnie Hawkins to promote both Skims’ menswear line and his upcoming Netflix comedy series.

Tighty Whities Time

It’s a pairing that no one saw coming. The 58-year-old Emmy winner and former “SNL” star stars as aging pro golfer Lonniw Hawkins in the upcoming Netflix show “The Hawk.”

To help promote the new series, which will be available to stream on Netflix starting July 16, Ferrell stripped down to his tighty whities while in character, becoming the unlikely star of a new Skims campaign.

In the video shared on the Skims’ Instagram account, it’s captioned, “@LonnieTheHawk for SKIMS Mens. The legendary golfer is back for one more round, and this time, he’s wearing SKIMS.”

Skims co-founder Kim Kardashian is narrating the video, which shows Ferrell’s character on the golf course while in his skivvies.

In the video, Kim says, “His body says retire. His Skims say one more round.” Kardashian continued, saying Skims are “built for men who still know they’ve got it.”

Will Ferrell Skims’ Photoshoot

In addition to the video shared on social media, Skims also shared six images of Hawkins in his skivvies. The caption read, “@LonnieTheHawk knows he’s still got it.”

He may be a fictional character, but Lonnie Hawkins has already garnered over 70K followers on Instagram.

In the photos, Ferrell’s character can be seen modeling the brand’s men’s briefs. He is also wearing a tank top, tube socks, and his signature “Hawk” visor with a puka shell necklace.

Ferrell & Kardashian Teased the Collaboration

While the collaboration is still shocking, it shouldn’t be a surprise for fans of Ferrell and Kardashian. The pair teased the collaboration a few weeks ago on Instagram.

In that funny video, “The Kardashians” star was teaching the athlete how to take the perfect selfie.

The caption of the joint post read, “My name is Lonnie Hawkins. This is an Instagram post. Please comment if I posted it. Thank you Kim for helping me post. Is this going through? Can people see it. Comment below if you can see this post. Please use all caps.”

Skims has worked with some big names over the years, so Ferrell is joining good company. We have seen Skims campaigns for Cardi B, Charli XCX, Tate McRae, Nia Long, and Hailey Bieber, all pose for Kardashian’s company in the past.

The Skims’ men’s line hasn’t been around for quite as long, though. However, we have seen collaborations with Usher and Post Malone in previous ad campaigns. Now, it’s Lonnie Hawkins’ time to shine.

If the early social media clips are any indication, fans can expect plenty of absurd humor both on and off the golf course when “The Hawk” premieres next month. “The Hawk” debuts on Netflix on July 16.