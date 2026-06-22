Ice Cube and Nia Long Reunite for New ‘Are We There Yet?’ Sequel After 20 Years

Nick and Suzanne are officially hitting the road again.

More than two decades after “Are We There Yet?” first introduced audiences to the unlikely duo played by Ice Cube and Nia Long, the actors are set to reunite for a third installment in the franchise.

According to Deadline, a new film titled “Are They Gone Yet?” is currently in early development after being acquired by Skydance Sports. The project will bring back Ice Cube and Long as Nick and Suzanne, the couple at the center of the first two films, “Are We There Yet?” and “Are We Done Yet?”

This time around, the story will tackle a brand-new chapter in the characters’ lives. Instead of dealing with young children, Nick will be facing what may be his toughest challenge yet: grandkids.

The screenplay is being written by Chris Hazzard and Mike Fontana.

Ice Cube reflected on the franchise’s longevity while announcing the project.

“We built something special with this franchise. Audiences grew up with Nick Persons, and now Nick’s got grandkids. Time flies,” he said.

The actor added that partnering with Skydance presented an opportunity to continue the story for longtime fans while introducing the characters to a new generation.

The announcement marks the first big-screen reunion for Ice Cube and Long in the franchise since 2007’s “Are We Done Yet?”

A Franchise That Continued Long After the Original Road Trip

(L-R) Aleisha Allen, Nia Long, Ice Cube and Philip Daniel Bolden at screening of “Are We There Yet?” on January 18, 2005 in New York City. (Getty Images)

When “Are We There Yet?” debuted in 2005, it followed bachelor Nick Persons as he agreed to drive the two children of his love interest Suzanne across the country to visit their grandmother. The road trip quickly spiraled into chaos as Nick struggled to win over Lindsey and Kevin.

The movie proved to be a hit with audiences and led to the 2007 sequel, which followed Nick and Suzanne after marriage as they moved to the suburbs and attempted to build their dream home.

Per Deadline, the first two films grossed more than $156 million worldwide.

The franchise later expanded to television with a TBS sitcom adaptation starring Terry Crews and Essence Atkins. The series aired for three seasons between 2010 and 2013.

A 2023 retrospective from Screen Rant noted that many members of the original cast went on to successful careers after the films. Ice Cube continued starring in franchises such as “Ride Along,” “Jump Street” and “Barbershop,” while Long remained a fixture in film and television through projects including “You People” and “Missing.”

Now, the pair are preparing to revisit the characters that helped launch one of the most recognizable family comedy franchises of the 2000s.

Nia Long Is Having a Busy Year

The sequel announcement arrives during an active year for Long.

Earlier this year, the actress portrayed Katherine Jackson in the Michael Jackson biopic “Michael.” She also recently wrapped production on the romantic dramedy “Don’t Ever Wonder,” which reunites her with former “Love Jones” co-star Larenz Tate, according to Self.

In an April interview with the magazine, Long reflected on her career and shared that she was enjoying a strong year professionally.

“I’m having a great year, but I don’t know what’s happening next year,” she said.

Long also reacted to the “Are They Gone Yet?” announcement on social media with a brief but enthusiastic response.

“This should be fun.”

For now, fans will have to wait a little longer to see Nick and Suzanne’s next chapter unfold, as “Are They Gone Yet?” remains in the early stages of development with no release date announced.