Liam Payne’s 9-Year-Old Son Inherits Estate 2 Years After One Direction Singer’s Tragic Passing

After two years of legal proceedings, it was announced on June 22 that Bear Grey Payne will inherit Liam James Payne’s estate of 28 million dollars. The announcement was shared in a report by TMZ, which has given further information on why the decision took such a long time, and why it wasn’t immediately obvious that Payne’s fortune would be passed to his only child.

The former One Direction member, who was only 31 at the time of his death, tragically passed away in October of 2024 following a devastating fall from a hotel balcony during a stay in Argentina. Payne had a history of depression and anxiety, as well as substance abuse that stemmed from his battles with mental health. The beloved singer’s passing was a worldwide tragedy that impacted everyone who had been touched by his time in Music.

Liam Payne had one child, Bear Grey Payne, whom he shared with singer Cheryl Cole. The pair split in 2018, but continued to co-parent their son leading up to Payne’s death. However, after his death, it was revealed that Payne did not leave a will. This left his entire estate up in the air.

Liam Payne’s Son Will Inherit 28 Million Dollars

According to a report from TMZ, it has been decided in court that Bear Payne will inherit his father’s entire 28-million-dollar estate. A portion of this will be available immediately, and the rest will be set away in a trust he will have access to when he reaches the age of 18, according to the report.

It was also confirmed that Cheryl Cole and music lawyer Richard Bray will act as the administrators of the estate. At this time, Payne’s partner leading up to his death, Kate Cassidy, has no interest in making claims against the Estate.

Cheryl Cole Advocated For Privacy And Kindness Following Payne’s Passing

Following Payne’s passing, Cheryl Cole shared a heartbreaking post to her personal Instagram account, asking those commenting on Payne’s accident to be kind. She stated, “What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen,” referencing the conspiracies that circulated following the One Direction Singer’s death.

She asked for kindness and peace, begging those looking into Payne’s situation to do so with kindness. Since the accident, it has come out that Payne was going through some difficult times. Several charges have been made against staff at the hotel where Payne was staying, but the fall that took Payne’s life was ruled to be accidental.

Payne’s tragic passing has had a lasting impact on all who knew him, including the other members of One Direction, who have posted about how the loss has brought them closer together. Several have also commemorated Payne in their own musical works, including Niall Horan’s song “End of an Era.” Payne’s loss has been a painful mark and a tragedy that has impacted everyone from his closest friends to those moved by his music.