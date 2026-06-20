Kim Kardashian Sparks Buzz With Bold New Look

Kim Kardashian is embracing one of her most recognizable beauty eras once again.

The reality star and entrepreneur stepped out in Los Angeles on Friday, June 19, debuting a fresh platinum blonde hairstyle that immediately drew comparisons to Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe.

All Bout Kim’s Bold New Look

Kardashian, 45, was photographed arriving at a cosmetic dermatology office in Beverly Hills wearing her newly lightened, shoulder-length hair in soft curls, according to Page Six.

She paired the dramatic new look with a subtle pink makeup palette, a trench coat, Gucci heels and a coordinating handbag.

The SKIMS founder also accessorized with oversized sunglasses despite the evening outing and later added a navy blue Los Angeles Dodgers cap.

The new style marks a return to a look Kardashian famously unveiled in 2022 when she attended the Met Gala wearing Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress.

Kardashian Previously Dished on Transforming Her Hair Blonde

At the time, Kardashian revealed that the hair transformation was an essential part of the overall tribute.

“I did want a physical change, too, so I thought I would wait and do it for this, so I’m spending a day straight dyeing my hair—14 hours straight!—to get it done,” she told Vogue, referring to the process of achieving Monroe’s signature platinum shade with celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton.

While Kardashian opted for a sleek bun at the Met Gala, Appleton explained that the goal was to strike a balance between honoring Monroe and creating a modern look.

“The hair look was simple to highlight the platinum color, giving the hair color and dress the attention,” he said. “I wanted it to be iconic to Marilyn, but also iconic to Kim when she has her blonde moment.”

She Says She Feels Different When She’s Blonde

Kardashian has previously spoken about how changing her hair color influences her confidence and personality.

“I have different energy when I’m blonde,” she said during an Allure interview in August 2022. “I’m a totally different person.”

When asked how the transformation affects her, Kardashian added, “I’m sassier. I’m more confident as a blonde.”

She explained that different beauty choices can bring out different sides of her personality.

“As soon as I go back to brunette, I’m a boss,” she said. “I’m also a totally different person when I have long, fake nails on. I have so much confidence — and I hate long nails! Every once in a while, I need that bitchy-boss energy. But when I have to write an essay, I’m like, ‘Get these nails off me!’ I can’t type.”

Kardashian’s New Romance

The latest transformation comes as Kardashian continues to make headlines for both her fashion choices and her personal life.

Kardashian has been linked to Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, and she even attended the Monaco Grand Prix earlier this year in support of her new relationship.

While Kardashian hasn’t commented on Hamilton, he briefly mentioned the reality TV star during the event.

“It’s amazing to have her come this weekend and have her support,” Hamilton said post race. “My friends [in general]. It was an incredible turnout overall.”

Prior to the outing, Kardashian hard launched Hamilton on her Instagram.