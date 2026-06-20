Gordon Ramsay Shares Sweet Reaction as Daughter Holly Announces Pregnancy

It’s a big family milestone for celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay — he’s officially going to be a grandfather!

The “Hell’s Kitchen” star is celebrating joyful news after his daughter, Holly Ramsay, announced she is expecting her first child with husband Adam Peaty.

Holly Shared the Sweet News on Social Media

Holly Ramsay, 26, shared the announcement on Instagram on Saturday, June 20, revealing that she and her husband are preparing to welcome a baby girl in December 2026.

“Baby Ramsay-Peaty coming December 2026 🐣 ,” she wrote in her post. “We can’t wait to meet our baby girl.”

The announcement included a sweet photo of the couple, with Holly proudly showing off her growing baby bump as the pair celebrated their upcoming addition to the family.

Holly is married to Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, and the news marks a new chapter for the couple, who tied the knot less than a year ago.

As soon as the post went live, Gordon Ramsay was quick to react in the comments, sharing a heartfelt message filled with excitement and emotion.

“Congratulations to you both sending lots of love Dad ❤️ I’m going to be a very over excited Grandad especially this Christmas,” he wrote.

The chef’s emotional response immediately drew attention from fans, many of whom are used to seeing his famously fiery personality on television but often get glimpses of his softer side when it comes to family.

Other celebrities also joined in the celebration.

Victoria Beckham commented, “Congratulations!!!!!” alongside a string of red heart emojis, while fans flooded the post with messages of support and excitement for the growing family.

“Ahhhhh congratulations guys so happy for you both,” one follower wrote, while another added, “Huge congrats, amazing news!!”

Adam Peaty, 31, also enters fatherhood with experience, as he previously welcomed a son, George, in 2020 with a former partner.

Gordon Previously Gushed About Holly’s Wedding Just Months Prior

For Gordon Ramsay, the moment adds to a growing list of family milestones in recent years.

The chef has previously spoken openly about how proud he was to see Holly get married, even sharing emotional messages at the time of her wedding.

“I’m truly so lucky being able to walk this beautiful bride down the aisle and gaining an incredible son-in-law @adamramsaypeaty!” he wrote in a post following the ceremony. “I love you so much @hollyramsaypeaty and couldn’t be a prouder dad.”

Holly has also revealed that her father’s emotional side often surprises people, noting in an interview with British Vogue that he became visibly tearful during wedding planning conversations.

“Dad cries every time I talk about the wedding,” she said, adding that even small planning details would move him to tears.

After her wedding, she shared a touching video of Gordon seeing her for the first time in her wedding dress.

Now, as the Ramsay family prepares to welcome a new generation, fans are seeing yet another side of the famously blunt chef.

Prior to the sweet news, Ramsay’s family was also featured in Netflix’s “Being Gordon Ramsay.”