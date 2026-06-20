How Much Do ‘Big Brother’ Houseguests Get Paid?

Every “Big Brother” fan knows the big number.

The winner gets $750,000.

That is the prize Julie Chen Moonves brings up all season. It is the number houseguests whisper about in the storage room, cry about in the Diary Room and fight for until finale night.

But here is the part that does not get talked about as much: the winner is not the only person who can leave “Big Brother” with money.

Former houseguests have said players receive weekly pay while filming the show. So, even if someone gets evicted, loses the final vote or never comes close to winning Head of Household, they may still walk away with a check.

CBS has not publicly released a current pay sheet for every “Big Brother” player. But past comments from season 19 houseguest Elena Davies give fans a pretty good idea of how the stipend system has worked before.

Do ‘Big Brother’ Houseguests Get Paid … Even If They Lose?

Yes, according to Davies.

During a 2021 appearance on Jason Tartick’s “Trading Secrets” podcast, Davies said “Big Brother” Houseguests were paid by the week during her time on the show.

“We’re paid a stipend per week,” Davies said, according to Page Six. “$1,000 per week, (for) as long as you film.”

That changes the way fans can look at the game.

A houseguest does not have to be a competition beast. They do not have to make Final 2. They do not even have to make jury to get something out of the experience financially.

Davies said an early exit could still come with money.

“So if, like say you are the first person sent home and you only film six hours in the house, you get your thousand,” she said, per Page Six.

Why “Big Brother” Houseguests Care So Much About Jury

CBS “Big Brother” Season 24

Making jury is one of the biggest unofficial goals in “Big Brother.” But there may also be a financial reason to care.

Davies made jury on season 19, which meant she stayed involved with the show after her eviction. People reported that Davies said she was paid for the full 13-week season because of that.

“I was in the jury house, so I technically filmed the entire season,” Davies said, according to People. “I got paid the entire 13-week stipend.”

At the rate Davies described, that would be around $13,000.

Again, that was her season. CBS has not publicly confirmed whether current houseguests are still paid the exact same weekly amount.

Still, it explains why jury can be more than just a game milestone.

When someone gets evicted before jury, they are usually done with the season. When someone gets evicted after jury starts, they move into the jury house, stay sequestered and eventually help choose the winner.

How Much Prize Money Can “Big Brother” Players Win?

CBS Jag Bains wins “Big Brother” season 25

The stipend is one thing. The finale money is another.

The “Big Brother” winner currently receives $750,000. The show raised the grand prize from $500,000 to $750,000 beginning with season 23.

The runner-up also gets money—$75,000. That’s 10% of the grand prize.

Then there is America’s Favorite Houseguest; it’s a prize is voted on by fans and announced during the finale. The winner currently receives $50,000, which means a houseguest does not have to win the season to get one of the biggest checks of the summer.