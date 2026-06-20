Heidi Montag Ditches Her Wardrobe for Jaw-Dropping Album Cover

Heidi Montag has caused quite a stir among her fans for a couple of undeniably buzz-worthy reasons. Not only has she just revealed a major update about her music, but she’s done so while ditching any sort of humble wardrobe and instead popping on a chic — and revealing — sheer dress.

See Heidi In a Form-Fitting Sheer Mesh Dress

Heidi “is forging ahead with her music career,” and “has officially unveiled the cover art for her upcoming third studio album ‘Masterpiece,’ which is due for release on June 26,” according to The Daily Mail.

When it comes to the album’s cover, the Mail notes that Heidi “leaves little to the imagination … by donning a completely sheer mesh dress over her naked body.” Indeed, the see-through fabric clings to her curves as she stares at the camera in one image and tilts her head back in another.

As for the music, Heidi opened up to the Mail about her new collection of songs, saying, “I consider this my masterpiece.”

“This is my art where everything has come together with my fully executed vision,” she explained while also saying that this album is “a pinnacle point in [her] music career.”

“This album created a world of escapism for myself this past year,” she said. “It’s been an incredible focus to be able to pour my creativity into it and I’ve worked so hard on every detail of the project.”

Noting that she’s “excited to share [her] art with the world,” she added that it’s an “incredible joint collaboration” with “many talented producers and writers,” and told the Mail, “It was an honor to work with them to have my music mixed and mastered by the best in the industry.”

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For those who need a little reminder, the Mail tells readers that the star “released her debut album ‘Superficial’ back in 2010,” and “it later went on to develop a huge cult following.”

Following that, her “music career later received a boost when her song ‘I’ll Do It’ went viral on TikTok, eventually racking up over 500 million streams and spawning a remix with rapper Pitbull,” per the Mail. “Her music went viral again after her family home burned down in the Los Angeles fires, causing Superficial to skyrocket to No. 54 on the Billboard 200 exactly fifteen years after its release.”

Last year, she offered her fans more music when she released “Heidiwood.” Now, she’s ready to keep that vibe going with her new album.

Heidi’s Fans Love Her ‘Masterpiece’ Album Cover Look

“So excited to share that my new album, ‘Masterpiece’ comes out June 26! Join the countdown and pre-save 💕,” Heidi wrote in the caption of an Instagram post about her music that she popped up on Thursday, June 18.

By the reactions in the star’s comments, it’s clear that her fans are thrilled by the news.

“Cant wait! Icon ❤️,” one person wrote.

Another fan added, “Yessss we will be streaming and buying queen ❤️”

Someone else left a message, saying, “THE NEWS I’VE BEEN WAITING FOR!!!!”

Other fans couldn’t get enough of Heidi’s look, which prompted one follower to write, “Gorgeous babe🧡”

“The pic 🔥🔥🔥,” another fan said in a comment.

“💎⚡️💎 STUNNING 💎⚡️💎,” came from another social media user.

In response, Heidi popped in another message for her fans, writing, “Thank you thank you thank you all so much! So excited I’ve worked so hard on this! This album is gonna be a masterpiece 🫶🏻🫶🏻💋💋💋💋😘😘😘😘😘😘🎤🙏⚡️”