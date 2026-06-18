New ‘Big Brother’ Promo Reveals Possible Hidden Messages, Points to Past Seasons

A new promotional video for season 28 of “Big Brother” was released Thursday ahead of the July 9 premiere on CBS — and eagle-eyed fans are already noticing some hidden messages.

The clip showcases five logos of “Big Brother” throughout the years, seemingly pointing to a nostalgia theme or the revisiting of past seasons. It also shows clips from past seasons.

It should be noted that “Big Brother” and CBS have not yet revealed the theme of the upcoming season, and all of this is just speculation.

Why Fans Think ‘BB28’ Promo Points to Past Seasons

The short clip which seemingly aired on CBS on Thursday opens up with the “Big Brother” logo — and then four more of them, all from different “eras” of the longtime CBS show, which will reach its milestone 1,000th episode this summer.

According to Big Brother Junkie on X, the first logo visible is from the first-ever season of “Big Brother,” which aired in 2000. The promo then flashes to more logos, including the logo used for seasons 2 through 15. Then, the logo from seasons 16 to 21 is shown, followed by the logo featured on seasons 22 through 25.

The last logo is the logo that’s been used in the past two seasons.

The video ends with a CBS logo — but not the one we’re used to seeing today. It’s a retro version that dates back to the 1940s and 50s, according to Big Brother Buzz on X. The CBS logo also glitches from the modern CBS logo to a retro version at the end.

It’s also worth mentioning that host Julie Chen Moonves posted about the 1,000th episode milestone on her Instagram recently, and also asked fans to share their favorite “BB” memories from throughout the years. Could that have been a hint?

“Could the 1,000th episode season be pulling inspiration from different eras of the show?” Big Brother Buzz added.

Why Fans Think ‘BB28’ Promo Could Involve Returning Players

CBS “Big Brother” Season 5 Cast

The promo not only includes previous logos of different “Big Brother” eras, but also shows clips from past episodes and seasons of the show.

Notably seen are Joseph Abdin, Morgan Pope, Derrick Levasseur and Rachel Reilly.

“Big Brother” season 27 houseguest Jimmy Heagerty joined the conversation on X about whether past players could return for “BB28.”

“I feel like it’s definitely ‘blast from the past’ or something to that effect,” he wrote. “I could see past houseguests or competitions coming back to ‘haunt’ the houseguests.”

A “Big Brother” fan, Uno Watudid, surmised that the four historic logos could point to four returnees from each of the four eras.

Some of those hosueguests include: Brett Robinson, Izzy Gleicher, Jen Johnson, Joseph Abdin, Keanu Soto, Morgan Pope, Vanessa Rousso and Russell Kairouz.

‘Big Brother 28’ Premieres July 9 on CBS

CBS “Big Brother” season 28 will premiere on Thursday, July 9 on CBS.

Season 28 of “Big Brother” premieres on CBS on July 9, 2026 at 8 p.m. with Julie Chen Moonves returning as host. The show will reach its milestone 1,000th episode this summer.

Here’s a look at the CBS programming schedule for season 28 of “Big Brother”:

Premiere: Thursday, July 9 – 8 to 9:30 p.m. ET

90-minute episode: Sunday, July 12 – 8 to 9:30 p.m. ET

Every Wednesday – 8 to 9:30 p.m. ET

Every Thursday – 8 to 9 p.m. ET

Live eviction shows: every Sunday – 8 to 9 p.m. ET

And the details for companion show “Big Brother: Unlocked“:

Premiere: Friday, July 10 – 8 to 9 p.m. ET

Will air on Fridays – 8 to 9 p.m. ET

“Big Brother: Unlocked” is the “Big Brother” companion show, featuring behind-the-scenes footage, guest appearances, and interviews. The series, which was introduced during “BB27,” will now feature a live studio audience.

“Packed with new segments and returning fan favorites, the series breaks down gameplay, evaluates the competition and shares insider perspectives,” CBS said in a news release.

Last season, season 24 winner Taylor Hale and season 16 winner Derrick Levasseur hosted the show. The hosts for the upcoming “Big Brother: Unlocked” have yet to be revealed.