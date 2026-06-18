‘Bachelor’ Alum Stunned By Apartment Makeover Gone Wrong — ‘Horror Film’

Chelsea Vaughn moved into her dream apartment just a few months ago and has begun the home repairs and improvements stage of the move.

This step, however, caused a “horror film” to unfold in her new Los Angeles home, however.

The “Bachelor” season 25 alum shared a video on Instagram this week showcasing—er, criticizing—the details the team who worked on her apartment overlooked.

Chelsea Vaughn Blindsided by Bad Paint Job in New Apartment

On April 11, the “Bachelor in Paradise” alum shared on social media that she had just moved into her “dream vintage LA apartment” two weeks prior.

“2 weeks in and I’m still in disbelief!! I am open to any and all interior design ideas,” she wrote.

Some of the interior design ideas, however, might not have totally come to fruition. In a video shared June 15, Vaughn shared details about the home improvements going on in her apartment.

“Hope you guys like horror films, because that’s what this is 🫠,” she captioned the post.

Getty helsea Vaughn attends the “Space Cadet” New York Premiere at Metrograph on June 27, 2024 in New York City.

Wearing a white dress and armed with a mic, Vaughn showed glimpses into the paint job, albeit incomplete, throughout the unit.

“I think I might scream,” she said. “I think I got bamboozled, hoodwinked, led astray.”

In the video, corners and ceilings were not painted completely, the space around fixtures and electrical outlets showed the original white wall, and paint was stuck in between bathroom tiles.

“I am a victim,” Vaughn joked, maintaining that the person who she hired to paint her apartment “lied about their experience.”

Bachelor Nation, Fans React to Bad Paint Job

The bad paint job prompted former “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” stars to enter her comment section, plus a slew of fans and followers who couldn’t help but poke fun at the situation.

“Was he actually two kindergarteners in a trench coat?” one user wrote.

Bachelor Nation favorite Serena Pitt wrote, “It’s unfortunately as bad as you think 😭😭”

Quori-Tyler “QT” Bullock, who is known for competing on season 6 of “The Circle,” commented, “It’s actually so bad I’m in disbelief that they ever thought this was ok 😭”

“He better get his rear end back over there to FINISH THE JOB,” another user wrote.

“Serious question- did this man have eyes,” said another.

Chelsea Vaughn on ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Getty Chelsea Vaughn attends the alice + olivia By Stacey Bendet Pride Event With Performance By Paris Hilton on June 13, 2024 in New York City.

Chelsea Vaughn became part of Bachelor Nation during Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor.”

The model quickly made an impression with her calm confidence and no-nonsense attitude, earning a one-on-one date and making it past the halfway point of the season.

Vaughn was also involved in some of the season’s most memorable conversations.

During her time with James, she opened up about her decision to shave her head and the significance of hair within the Black community, giving viewers a deeper look at her life outside the show.

Vaughn later returned for Season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise” hoping for another shot at finding love.

Although she explored a few connections on the beach, none turned into a lasting relationship, and her “Paradise” journey was cut short.

Since leaving the franchise, Vaughn has remained active in the modeling world. She also expanded her Bachelor Nation résumé with a stint on “Bachelor in Paradise Canada,” where she met fellow contestant Austin Tinsley. The two dated after filming before eventually going their separate ways.