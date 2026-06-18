Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals Shocking Plastic Surgery Scare — ‘My Eyelid Was Hanging Open’

Kaitlyn Bristowe is sharing the story behind a post-surgery scare involving one of her dogs.

During a recent appearance on Page Six Radio, the former Bachelorette recalled rushing to call her doctor after an accident left her eyelid “hanging open.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe Recalls Post-Surgery Scare

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The story came up while the “Dancing With the Stars” winner was discussing cosmetic procedures and some of the work she’s had done over the years.

The reality star explained that she underwent an upper bleph procedure to create a little more symmetry in her eyes.

Everything seemed to be going smoothly until her dog Pinot got involved.

Bristowe said she had recently gotten her stitches removed and went home after having a few glasses of wine. Like she normally does, she immediately greeted her dogs.

“Every time I go home, I just dive face-first into my dogs,” she said.

That decision quickly backfired. According to Bristowe, Pinot accidentally scratched the area, reopening her eyelid.

“My eyelid was just, like, hanging open,” she recalled.

Getty Kaitlyn Bristowe attends the first annual David’s Bridal NashBlast at The Viralish House on August 19, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Bristowe said the man she’s currently dating witnessed the aftermath.

“He was like, ‘You should have seen yourself,’” she said.

The situation sent her into panic mode.

“I don’t smoke cigarettes. I was panicking,” Bristowe admitted.

She explained that someone had left a cigarette behind after a party, and in the middle of the ordeal, she found herself outside trying to calm down.

“It was a cigarette. I was just smoking a cigarette, drinking a glass of wine, my eyelid hanging open,” she said.

At the same time, she was trying to get ahold of her doctor.

“FaceTiming my doctor while she was at a Christmas party, being like, ‘What do I do?’” Bristowe recalled.

Fortunately, her surgeon wasn’t nearly as concerned as she was. According to Bristowe, the doctor simply told her, “Lube it up. I’ll see you in the morning.”

The former Bachelorette later had the area stitched again and recovered.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Has Opened Up About Cosmetic Procedures Before

Getty Kaitlyn Bristowe attends the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

This isn’t the first time Bristowe has spoken publicly about cosmetic work.

Earlier this year, she discussed on Instagram the same upper bleph procedure and explained why she decided to have it done.

At the time, Bristowe said she had struggled with what she described as a “very hooded lid” and spent years trying to correct it with Botox.

Instead, she felt the treatments only made the issue worse.

“I tried to over-correct it by doing Botox where I got too much bad Botox and it actually drooped my lid even more,” she said.

The procedure was something she had considered for years before finally deciding to move forward.

Bristowe has also addressed criticism surrounding changes in her appearance.

In a December 2024 Instagram post, she responded to social media comments from people who claimed she looked better before undergoing cosmetic procedures.

“To the people who always wanna comment ‘you were so much prettier before all the work you’ve had done,’ I suggest you do the important work on the inside before judging what’s on the outside,” she wrote.

She continued, “Believe it or not I’ve done more work on the inside. You can’t physically see that, but I’ve never felt it more.”

Bristowe also pushed back against comparisons between current photos and older images of herself.

“I don’t look at pictures from 10 years ago and wish I looked that way. I think I look beautiful then and I think I look beautiful now,” she wrote.