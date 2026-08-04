The Young and the Restless’ Summer Returning with a Bombshell? 

The Young and the Restless’ Summer (last played by Allison Lanier) is one of those characters from the show’s canvas who certainly knows how to make an impression when she’s on the screen. Although she is certainly a Newman, in many respects, her personality is very reminiscent of her mother Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) when she gets jealous. Case in point, look how she treated both Claire (Hayley Erin) and Audra (Zuleyka Silver) when she viewed the duo as competition for Kyle (Michael Mealor). Summer and her antics have been missed by some fans, and it seems as if show writers are dropping clues that she may return in the very near future.

Victor and Nikki Are Heading to Italy. Will They Visit Summer?

CBS Melody Thomas Scott and Eric Braeden as Nikki and Victor in The Young and the Restless. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS

The Newman patriarch and matriarch have finally made up after weeks of separation. Although Victor (Eric Braeden) isn’t remorseful for targeting Jack (Peter Bergman) and unleashing Patty (Stacy Haiduk), he at least is willing to admit that he loves Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) more than he hates Jack. The Mustache has seemingly let go of his need to make Nikki choose between her husband and her best friend.

That being said, Victor and Nikki renew their vows on August 5, and after they do, they’ve planned a trip to Venice, Italy for a “honeymoon.” Recently, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) suggested to her mother that the duo stop in Milan, Italy, to see Summer, and Nikki was quite receptive to the idea of reuniting with her granddaughter.

So it seems likely that Victor and Nikki will pay Summer a visit. However, viewers just don’t know at this time if that visit will happen on or offscreen. But let’s stay in the realm of hypotheticals, and the visit occurs onscreen. Could she have quite the surprise for her Newman elders?

Is Summer Married?

It seems unlikely that writers would bring Summer back into the fold and not have an intriguing storyline for her. Sure, it would be great to see her with her grandparents, but it would be even more entertaining if she had a surprise in store for them as well. A surprise like a wedding. Let’s not forget that she once married Kyle offscreen in Italy, so she has a history of getting hitched in Italy.

But because she has gotten married offscreen in Italy before, if she were to do it again, her husband would have to be someone even more jaw-dropping and explosive than an Abbott. Someone like another enemy of Victor and his family, or maybe Phyllis.

Longtime fans will remember that in Victor’s early days, he went toe-to-toe with the Brooks family and took over their company. While that was years ago, it wouldn’t be entirely surprising if a Brooks descendant came along decades later, wanted to restore his family’s legacy, and launched a scheme that first requires him to wed Summer.

Heck, going to Phyllis’ realm, let’s say Summer wound up getting wooed by a man who turns out to be a descendant of Jeremy Stark (James Hyde), but he keeps his identity private. If this descendant has a grudge against Phyllis and wants to hurt the woman who killed Jeremy, Summer could be in a world of trouble if he marries her in a revenge plot. But could such a storyline provide a way for Summer and Phyllis to finally reconcile, especially if Phyllis plays hero?

This is all hypothetical, of course. But wouldn’t it be interesting to see Summer pop back up with a juicy storyline?