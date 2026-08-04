‘The Voice’ Season 31 Reveals Celebrity Format, New Host & Coaches

“The Voice” is getting one of its biggest shakeups yet. When the NBC singing competition returns for Season 31 in 2027, we are going to see some huge changes. “The Voice” Season 31 won’t feature aspiring artists battling for their big break. Instead, we will have “The Voice: Celebrity,” which is a brand-new edition that will see some familiar faces from across entertainment competing on the stage.

In addition to the all-celebrities format, NBC also announced a new host, a trio of superstar coaches, and several behind-the-scenes additions designed to give viewers an inside look at the competition.

‘The Voice: Celebrity’ Takes Over

Instead of shining a spotlight on undiscovered singers, “The Voice: Celebrity” will feature actors, musicians, athletes, comedians, influencers, reality TV stars, and other well-known personalities stepping outside of their comfort zones to compete in this singing competition.

According to NBC, this special season will give fans “unprecedented access” to the celebrity artists. Not only will you get to see them prepare for their performances, but also navigate each stage of the show.

We are also going to see several new elements with this new format. Before the Blind Auditions take place, viewers will get to watch “Voice Boot Camp.” This gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how these contestants are preparing for their performances.

We will also see the addition of the “VIP Room,” which shows these celebrity contestants watching their fellow artists audition for the coaches.

When “The Voice: Celebrity” moves into the Battle Rounds, we will be taken inside the “Workroom,” which shows contestants rehearsing, strategizing, and preparing for the upcoming performance.

Who Is Competing on ‘The Voice: Celebrity’?

NBC has not given any details on which celebrities will be competing. This is a brand-new concept, so no celebrities are signed on yet.

NBC said the full lineup of artists will be announced at a later date.

Who Are the Coaches for ‘The Voice’ Season 31?

Season 31 is going to feature three somewhat new coaches (yes, we are back to the three-coach format).

Queen Latifah and Riley Green will both return for Season 31 after making their coaching debuts during Season 30, which premieres on September 21 on NBC.

Joe Jonas will be the third coach for Season 31. While he is a new coach on the U.S. version of the show, he has previously served as a mentor and advisor. He has also served as a coach on “The Voice Australia” in 2018.

This trio of coaches will help guide the celebrity contestants through the Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, and the rest of the competition as they compete to be named the winner of “The Voice” Season 31.

New Host Announced

As it was announced yesterday, Carson Daly is stepping down as host of “The Voice” for Season 31 after serving as the host since Season 1.

His replacement? None other than Emmy winner Keke Palmer. She is currently the host of NBC’s “Password.” Keke has won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host in 2024.

She also hosts her own podcast, “Baby, This is Keke Palmer,” where she interviews celebrities from TV, film, music, and sports.

While Carson is stepping away from hosting duties, he will still be taking part in “The Voice.” NBC confirmed he will stay on with the franchise as a producer on “The Voice: Celebrity.”

When Does ‘The Voice’ Season 31 Premiere?

While there is no exact premiere date, NBC did confirm the new season will premiere in 2017. There is no trailer for the new season, but NBC should reveal more details in the coming months.

The spring version of “The Voice” usually premieres in February or March, so we should expect “The Voice: Celebrity” to do the same.

When the new season does premiere, new episodes will air on NBC and then be available to stream the next day on Peacock. Until then, fans of the show can watch Season 30 of “The Voice.” It premieres on Monday, September 21, on NBC.