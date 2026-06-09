Did Rhoda Magbitang Win ‘Top Chef’ Season 23? Finale Results

Rhoda Magbitang has cooked her way into the “Top Chef” Season 23 finale. The Hawaii-based chef has been one of the most impressive competitors of the season, but also the one competitor with the wildest ride to the “Top Chef” 2026 finale. She has earned praise for her technical skills, creative dishes, and ability to showcase the flavors that helped shape her culinary journey. Now, Rhoda’s hoping to hear her name called tonight as the winner of “Top Chef” Season 23. Did Rhoda Magbitang win “Top Chef” tonight? Find out the results below in our “Top Chef” spoilers.

Do NOT continue reading if you don’t want to know who the Season 23 winner of “Top Chef” is …

Rhoda Magbitang’s Fate

Did Rhoda Magbitang win? The answer is…YES!!! The judges were impressed with all of the dishes tonight, but in the end, they chose Rhoda as the winner, and she takes home that $250,000 prize!

Cooking Inspired by Her Filipino Roots

During her time on “Top Chef” Season 23, Rhoda frequently drew inspiration from her upbringing in the Philippines and the experiences that helped shape her career.

Rhoda was born and raised in Antipolo, Philippines. She was the eldest of six children. Food was a huge part of her family life. She has stated that her grandmother’s food stall and traditional Filipino cooking helped spark her interest in the culinary world.

When she was 17 years old, Rhoda moved to the United States. She was planning on pursuing a career in education. However, her passion for cooking eventually led her in a different direction.

Rhoda enrolled at Le Cordon Bleu in Pasadena. She began her journey, which would eventually take her to some of the country’s most respected kitchens.

While on “Top Chef” 2026, she would often use food to tell her story. Many of her dishes would incorporate flavors, ingredients, and techniques that reflected both her Filipino heritage and the experiences she gained throughout her career.

Key Moments on ‘Top Chef’ Season 23

Rhoda has had a wild ride during her time on “Top Chef” Season 23. She wasted little time making an impression on the judges.

She definitely started the season as one of the strongest competitors in the field. Rhoda quickly became a chef to watch. She won the first two Elimination Challenges to start the season strong.

However, she seemed to get inside her head and started a downfall. It resulted in a shocking elimination during Week 5 of the competition.

Rhoda made her way to “Last Chance Kitchen.” She would battle her way through the weekly challenges and take down all of her opponents along the way. In the “Last Chance Kitchen” finale, she defeated Brandon Dearden to earn a spot back in the competition.

She took that opportunity and ran, as she now finds herself in the finale alongside Laurence Louie and Sherry Cardoso. That resilience has made her one of the season’s most memorable contestants.

What do you think of the results on Top Chef Season 23 tonight?