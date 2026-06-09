Did Laurence Louie Win ‘Top Chef’ Season 23? Finale Results

Laurence Louie finds himself among the Final 3 chefs on “Top Chef” Season 23. The chef-owner of Rubato in Quincy, Massachusetts, has cooked his way through one of the toughest cooking competitions on television and is hoping to hear his name called as the next “Top Chef.” Did Laurence Louie win “Top Chef” Season 23 tonight? Find out the results below in our “Top Chef” spoilers.

Do NOT continue reading if you don’t want to know who the Season 23 winner of “Top Chef” is …

Laurence Louie’s Fate

Did Laurence Louie win? The answer is…NO! After serving an impressive final four-course meal, the judges did not pick Laurence as this season’s winner!

CLICK HERE to find out the winner of “Top Chef” Season 23!

Honoring His Heritage

Throughout “Top Chef” Season 23, Laurence has consistently drawn inspiration from his Chinese-American upbringing and the experiences that shaped him as a chef.

Before making his way into the culinary world, Laurence actually worked as a community organizer in Boston’s Chinatown. You could see that connection to culture and community reflected in many of the dishes he cooked throughout the season.

Laurence often used food as a way to tell personal stories. He would blend traditional influences with modern techniques.

Laurence also spoke about the journey that led him to open Rubato, his Hong Kong-style café in Quincy. By competing on “Top Chef” 2026, it gave him the chance to showcase both his culinary skills and the flavors that have helped define his career. Those influences have helped make Laurence one of this season’s strongest competitors, especially as we head into tonight’s finale.

Key Moments on ‘Top Chef’ Season 23

Laurence’s journey on “Top Chef” Season 23 has been marked by consistency and creativity. He has also shown the judges some impressive technical skills.

Even from the early stages of the competition, Laurence established himself as one of the chefs to beat this season. The judges repeatedly praised him for his attention to detail.

Laurence would often have balanced flavors, and he had a strong ability to perform under pressure. Whether it was the Quickfire Challenges or the Elimination Challenges, Laurence was often plating dishes that landed him near the top of the pack.

Of course, he faced obstacles along the way. Even in those difficult and tense moments, he was able to keep his composure and often bounced back stronger the following week.

His strong performances throughout the season helped him earn multiple challenge wins. Heading into tonight’s finale, which has him competing against Sherry Cardoso and Rhoda Magbitang, he has won $20,500 in those challenges. Tonight, he was hoping to win that final challenge and take home $250,000.

As the competition comes to a close, many viewers see him as one of the favorites to take home the title. No matter what happens tonight, Laurence has already emerged as one of the breakout stars of “Top Chef” Season 23.

What do you think of the results on Top Chef Season 23 tonight?