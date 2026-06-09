Who Won ‘Top Chef’ Season 23 Tonight? Finale Results

When all is said and done tonight on “Top Chef” Season 23, we will know which of the final three chefs won the “Top Chef” finale. We got to watch the final challenge of the season, and then Kristen Kish and the other judges picked the winner of “Top Chef” Season 23. Find out who won “Top Chef” 2026 tonight with our spoilers below.

Who Won ‘Top Chef’ Season 24 Tonight?

While it seems like Season 23 just kicked off in the Carolinas, we are at the end of another season. These chefs have given it their all to make it to the finale. The final Elimination Challenge will take place, and then the judges will have to make the big decision. They will decide which chef will win.

Who wins on “Top Chef” Season 23 tonight? We made our predictions earlier on who we thought it would be, but find out below with our results.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE POST WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

June 8 Live Results – Finale

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Season 23 Finale Begins

We start with a look back at the Final 3 chefs and their journey on the show. The fun starts soon, so we will provide updates as tonight’s finale airs. Keep refreshing this page for the latest results!

10:00 p.m. – The chefs get some mentor time with Sara Bradley, Joe Flamm, and Stephanie Izard. Then they pick sous chefs to help them for the final challenge, which has them creating the best four-course progressive meal of their life, with each course being a “toast” to someone or something in their life. For the sous chefs, it’s Anthony for Sherry, Sieger for Rhoda, and Jonathan for Laurence.

10:11 p.m. – The chefs had five hours to prep for the next day. The time has run out, so one more day of the competition!

10:19 p.m. – The chefs meet Gail, Tom, and Kristen for a special meal. It just so happens to have been cooked by the Final 3’s loved ones (Sherry’s and Rhoda’s sisters and Laurence’s wife). A special moment with lots of emotions.

10:29 p.m. – The final service has started, as the Final 3 chefs have served their first course. The judges are impressed after one course.

10:40 p.m. – We have now served three courses, and things seem pretty split. One more course to go before the winner is announced!

Judges’ Table on ‘Top Chef’ Season 23

The judges are in place, and the chefs are standing in front of them. Time for some more feedback on their dishes from tonight. The judges give feedback on all the dishes. It definitely seems like a tight race. They seem to love some dishes and have issues with others for each of the Final 3. However, they have to decide on one after the commercial break!

Results: The judges discuss, and they definitely seem torn. However, they finally make a decision. The chefs come back, and the winner of “Top Chef” Season 23 is Rhoda.

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What do you think of tonight’s results?