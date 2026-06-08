‘Top Chef’ Season 23 Finale Spoilers: Everything We Know So Far

Kristen Kish and the other judges have narrowed it down to the final three chefs on “Top Chef” Season 23. Now those three chefs — Laurence Louie, Sherry Cardoso, and Rhoda Magbitang — will compete one last time to be named the winner of “Top Chef” 2026. Read below for a rundown on what we know so far for the “Top Chef” Season 23 finale.

WARNING: If you do NOT want to know anything about the “Top Chef: Carolinas” finale, STOP READING NOW.

The ‘Top Chef’ Finale Schedule

We have reached the final night of the competition. For tonight’s finale, it will air, like it has all season long, in a 75-minute time slot on Bravo. The Season 23 winner will be crowned, and we made our predictions earlier today!

The final Elimination Challenge of the season will take place from 9:45 – 11:00 PM ET/PT on Bravo. Fans of the show will be able to stream the finale the next day on Peacock.

The Synopsis

For the “Top Chef” Season 23 finale, Bravo has released the official synopsis for the episode that will crown the winner of “Top Chef” 2026.

From Bravo: “For their last Elimination Challenge of the season, the final three chefs are asked to create the best progressive four-course meal of their lives. The finalists must serve and impress an esteemed table of diners, including Hunter Lewis, Editor-In-Chief of Food & Wine magazine; chefs Eric Ferguson, Camari Mick, and Nok Suntaranon, and “Top Chef” alums Sara Bradley, Joe Flamm, and Stephanie Izard. At the judges’ table, Kristen, Tom, and Gail are joined by chefs Brandon Jew and Val Cantu to determine who will be named the next “Top Chef” and take home the $250,000 grand prize.”

Other Finale Spoilers

For tonight’s final challenge, it looks like the Final 3 will have some helpers in the kitchen with them. Photos for the episode released by Bravo show Jonathan, Sieger, and Anthony back in the kitchen. They will be serving as sous chefs to help the Final 3 with this four-course meal.

In the clip shared above, it looks like the judges are going to surprise the Final 3 with a dinner. However, they get an even bigger surprise when they see what the judges are serving. These are familiar dishes, which is when their loved ones join them for the meal. Tears will be shed!

What Does the ‘Top Chef’ Winner Get?

When all is said and done tonight, the Final 3 will be standing in front of the Judges’ Table, and the winner of “Top Chef” Season 23 will be announced. The lucky chef whose name is called out will win a $250,000 cash prize.

In addition, they will also receive a feature in Food & Wine magazine, an appearance at the annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, a chance to headline their own exclusive dinner at the historic James Beard House in New York, and the opportunity to present at The James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards in Chicago, IL.

The “Top Chef” Season 24 finale kicks off tonight at 9:45 p.m. ET/6:45 p.m. PT on Bravo, with streaming available on Peacock the next day.

Watch tonight’s Season 23 Finale with us during our LIVE RECAP right here!