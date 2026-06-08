‘Pioneer Woman’ Star Ree Drummond Shares Emotional Rollercoaster During Countdown to Daughter’s Wedding

In the first of a trio of videos added to the Ree Drummond family YouTube Channel, Drummond Ranch, the “Pioneer Woman” star shared the emotional rollercoaster the clan experienced in the countdown to her daughter Paige’s wedding.

Paige Drummond married David Andersen on May 17, 2025. The family is now sharing behind-the-scenes preparation and footage from the special day, just after the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

The Week Before the Wedding Wasn’t Smooth Sailing For Ree Drummond and Her Family

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In the first of what Ree Drummond shared was a three-part video, the family readies to welcome hundreds of visitors to their cattle ranch to witness the Paige Drummond and David Andersen’s wedding. The YouTube video caption reads: “In Part 1 of our three-part wedding series, we follow Paige and her fiancé David Andersen through the week of their wedding on Drummond Ranch. But before the celebrations can begin, there is still plenty of ranch work to be done.” It continues, “David joins Paige for her final cattle working before their big day, and she gets plenty of good-natured teasing from her uncle and the rest of the cowboy crew. Ladd, Ree, and Paige walk the construction of the wedding tent and reflect on the excitement of the week.” Getty Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Pioneer Woman Magazine “However, the next day brings a whole new challenge after Ree discovers that some of Ladd’s cattle made an unexpected visit to the wedding tent overnight. To keep the peace—and avoid getting in any more trouble—Ladd, Todd, and Mauricio spend the morning rounding up the wayward steers and moving them to another pasture.” The message concluded, “Meanwhile, the wedding tent continues to transform into something truly spectacular, and Ree, Paige, and maid-of-honor Anna see the ceremony site up close and personal—including a few cow patties. Join us for a behind-the-scenes look at the days leading up to Paige and David’s wedding, where ranch life and wedding preparations can happen side by side.” Paige Drummond Andersen and David Andersen Celebrated One Year of Wedded Bliss View this post on Instagram

In an Instagram post shared on May 17, 2026, Paige Drummond shared a series of romantic photos celebrating her first anniversary with David Andersen. The heartfelt images marked the milestone with a look back at the couple’s wedding day and life together since.

“One year married to you! Life is so much sweeter by your side. I love you forever!” she wrote.

Ree Drummond commented, “What a happy day it was!!! Happy Anniversary, Paige and David!! Love you lots.”

Paige’s older sister, Alex Drummond Scott, wrote, “First year in the books!!!! Love y’all.”

On social media, many of the family’s followers shared their own thoughts about the milestone. They posted their remarks in the post’s comments section.

“This was such a special day!!” wrote one follower. A second penned, “Happy Anniversary to the happy couple.”

“Isn’t life fast? Cherish each other!” declared a third social media follower.

A fourth fan noted, “Aw. A year already. Wow! May God direct and guide you two for a lifetime!!!”

The Drummond Ranch YouTube Channel typically drops new videos weekly. There has been no timeline for when the second installment of the video series celebrating Paige and David’s wedding will debut.

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