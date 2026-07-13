‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Shares ‘Unforgettable’ Video of Daughter’s Magical Wedding Day

“The Pioneer Woman” star Ree Drummond is giving fans an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at one of her family milestones. On YouTube, the celebrity chef shared what she called an “unforgettable” video from her daughter Paige Drummond Anderson and son-in-law David Anderson’s 2025 wedding.

The footage captures the family-focused celebration, showcasing a perfect event that had fans immediately flooding the comments section. For followers who have watched Paige grow up on the ranch, the look inside the big day offered a seamless mix of classic country charm and modern elegance.

Paige and David’s Wedding Celebration Was Held on Drummond Ranch

Play

Paige Drummond Andersen and David Andersen celebrated the union of their two families on May 17, 2025. The multi-day event was featured in two prior YouTube videos on the family’s Drummond Ranch channel.

The couple shared all the moments leading up to their wedding ceremony, from their rehearsal dinner to their lively reception in a three-part YouTube series. Most importantly, the couple decided early on that they wanted to be married on her family’s ranch.

Paige stated, “I couldn’t see it happening anywhere else. It’s truly one of the prettiest places, and it’s so close to my heart.”

Drummond’s big day was featured in what was almost like a mini-movie for “Pioneer Woman” fans, who watched her get ready with her bridesmaids, have an emotional first look with her father, Ladd Drummond, and her bridesmaids, including Matron of Honor, sister Alex Drummond Scott. Additionally, they witnessed the entire ceremony and reception, from beginning to end. However, one thing fans didn’t see was a first look between David and Paige because they didn’t have one.

“I wanted to have that big moment of seeing him and him seeing me when I walked down the aisle,” she says. “I wanted it to be really special and emotional.”

Fans Reacted to the Emotional Wedding Video

Ree Drummond posted a snippet of the full wedding video to her Instagram account. Her followers shared their excitement over being able to watch the wedding celebration in its entirety. All the family members were present, including brothers Todd and Bryce Drummond, Ree’s mom Gerre and her sister Betsy, Mauricio Scott and his daughter Sofia.

She captioned the video clip, “We just posted the final episode of Paige and David’s wedding special, which includes this little interview moment I didn’t know about until I watched the edit. The feelings between a tough-exterior cowgirl and a cattle rancher dad run pretty deep, and I think the reality of leaving the ranch for a time was finally hitting home. (For both of them.) Hope you enjoy this wedding episode—a couple of teary moments, but mostly lots of fun!”

“I feel like I’ve become part of the family because I cried from beginning to end watching all the beautiful moments. Every detail, starting with the construction, the wandering steers, the rehearsal dinner, the wedding, the Merc, the pictures, the toast, and finally the salt pots, felt so personal and so full of love. I’m just genuinely proud of everything. I must admit,” wrote one follower.

A second Instagram user admitted, “She is the spitting image of her mama…Absolutely beautiful! Every time I look at her, I see little Paige. And now she’s married. Time really does fly. Wishing her a lifetime of love and happiness.”

“The Pioneer Woman” airs on the Food Network.