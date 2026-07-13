Comedian Mo Gilligan to Host Netflix’s Wildest Fast Food Documentary Yet

Remember “Super Size Me,” the fast food documentary you watched in health class in high school? Mo Gilligan is taking a fresh look at the fast food industry on Netflix later this year with the new doc “Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy.”

‘Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy’ Comes to Netflix

British comedian Mo Gilligan will host the new Netflix food documentary “Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy” later this year. The doc is closely reminiscent of the 2004 Morgan Spurlock film “Super Size Me,” in which Spurlock ate McDonald’s three times a day for 30 days and did not exercise during that time to show the consequences of eating fast food.

For the doc’s promo, Gilligan couldn’t help but bring his comedic side through right away. “Do you want me to cry or anything?” He asks someone off-camera in the video. “No crying? I’ll do another cross-leg thing.”

The promotional video follows a popular internet trend where creators pretend to be sitting down to film a documentary about something that has particularly impacted their lives.

In the new 96-minute documentary, Gilligan will follow a similar path to explore the “unsettling realities behind his favorite takeaway” meal. Similar to the 2004 doc, Gilligan will eat fried chicken three times a day for 28 days straight. He will also travel to the United States from South London to learn and explore the “social, economic and industrial forces driving our mass consumption of it,” its $100 billion industry and its impact on both human health and the planet.

Gilligan is a self-proclaimed lover of the fast food. The doc’s goal will be to encourage “greater curiosity about the origins of our food and a more informed approach to the choices we make about what we eat.” It seems fitting that Gilligan will be the ambassador to learning more about the fast food’s real-life impact.

Where to Catch Mo Gilligan Before The Doc

Gilligan is an established stand-up comedian, with three specials already available to stream on Netflix. His latest, “In The Moment,” premiered in February 2026. The special focuses on his time trying to break into Hollywood and the major cultural differences between the United States and the United Kingdom.

Before he was unpacking the intricacies of the fast food industry, he was investigating the ways in which women celebrate their birthdays from an anthropological approach.

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In his 2019 debut special “Momentum” for Netflix, Gilligan debunks the drama that inevitably ensues around women’s birthdays in a bit that fans say is way too accurate for a man to be retelling. He goes through the different archetypes within female friend groups.

“There’s this bond that you ladies have, right, where you always stick together,” Gilligan says. “In terms of making decisions, life group decisions, you’ll make those decisions there and then. You’ll always have one leader.”

“It’s scary how accurate this is… the whole bit,” one commenter wrote about the bit.

“He definitely has sisters,” another wrote.

“Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy” will premiere on Netflix on August 5, 2026.