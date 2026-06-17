Ree Drummond Opens Up About Son-in-Law’s Health Scare

Ree Drummond recently opened up about her son-in-law Mauricio Scott’s health scare after he suffered a tick bite. The Food Network star shared an update on Mauricio’s diagnosis and how it will affect his life moving forward.

Ree Drummond’s Son-in-Law Mauricio Was Diagnosed With Alpha-Gal Syndrome

On June 17, Drummond wrote about her son-in-law’s diagnosis in a blog post on her Pioneer Woman website.

“Hi, friends! I wanted to share something that happened in our family this week, partly because it’s been a bummer for a fella we all love, and partly because I’ve gone down a pretty deep rabbit hole over the past couple of days and I thought some of you might want to know about it, too,” she began.

“Also, it’s something that seems to be more and more common; I’m sure quite a few of you have encountered the same issue!” Drummond noted.

“The Pioneer Woman” star explained, “Mauricio, my son-in-law and Alex’s husband, was just diagnosed with Alpha-Gal syndrome, which is an increasingly common allergy that can develop after a tick bite.”

Drummond went on to share that she hadn’t given Alpha-Gal too much of a thought until Mauricio’s health issues.

“Our family text was full of love for Mauricio when we found out last night (and also full of questions, because that’s what family texts are for),” she wrote.

Drummond also shared the good and bad news of the situation. “The good news is that Alpha-Gal is manageable, one just has to be aware of the foods to avoid,” she explained. “The bad news is that the foods Mauricio has to avoid are the ones he loves most in the world. Poor Mauricio! He will also have to be careful about dining out, and to watch for hidden ingredients that may not be noticeable.”

“We are still learning a lot,” she noted.

The Food Network star shared more details of how the diagnosis came about, beginning with her son-in-law experiencing stomach pain after eating a burger for lunch the previous week.

“He came home later that day and told Alex his stomach was really hurting. Not just a little stomachache, but a burning kind of pain that he didn’t recognize,” she wrote. “Alex says Mauricio isn’t usually dramatic about things like that, which made it stand out to her even more.”

The next day he was fine, but the following day, he felt stomach pain again after having steak tacos for dinner.

At her daughter’s baby shower the following day, Mauricio had brisket at the barbecue and the pain returned.

The symptoms following red meat seemed to align with “Alpha-Gal syndrome, the tick-related allergy that can cause often-serious allergic reactions to red meat and other mammal products,” she wrote.

After a blood test, Alex confirmed in the family group text: “Mauricio has Alpha-Gal.”

“We were all immediately bummed for him! There were a lot of ‘NO WAYs’ and a few four-letter words of disbelief,” Drummond shared.

Mauricio has had to take a break from eating red meat and pork, with “The Pioneer Woman” star explaining, “The allergic reactions can range from stomach pain to hives to severe anaphylaxis, so it’s definitely considered a condition to take seriously.”

Fans Share Kind Words, Offer Suggestions

Drummond revealed some of the details about Mauricio getting a tick bite two and a half weeks ago as well as being covered in seed ticks a year and a half ago, when he experienced “a serious allergic reaction.”

“From what I’ve been reading, previous reactions to tick bites may make someone more susceptible to developing Alpha Gal following a new tick bite later, so that’s something they’ll be figuring out, too!” she added.

As for Maurcio’s future health with the diagnosis, there is some uncertainty. “I know he and Alex will get in to see someone and figure out how to manage it until (hopefully) it wanes someday,” Drummond wrote. “The duration of the allergy can last a long time, it’s very uncertain.”

Fans lit up the comments section of Drummond’s Facebook post, offering support and suggestions.

“So sorry to hear this,” one fan wrote. “Poor Mauricio!!”

Another fan shared, “I have had Alpha Gal since 2013, and recently went into remission. It’s a hard diagnosis, but the good news is that I found lots of recipes that work for us!”

“My husband had it for two years, did acupuncture and has been eating beef for over 5 years now! Worked wonders instantly,” another fan shared.

One fan commented, “I was diagnosed with AGS 11 months ago. It has been a roller coaster of emotions. I cried multiple times the first few weeks. My family has been so supportive though! He will need you all on this journey — it’s such a lifestyle change!”