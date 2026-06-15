Ree Drummond’s Daughter Had the Perfect Themed Baby Shower

“Pioneer Woman” star Ree Drummond is about to welcome her next grandchild into the world.

Through her daughter, Alex Scott, the celebrity chef enjoys being a grandmother to her granddaughter, Sofia Marie. Now, Alex and her husband, Mauricio, are expecting their next bundle of joy.

To celebrate the newest arrival, the family shared images from the baby shower. Fans agree they picked the perfect theme for Ladd and Ree Drummond’s first grandson.

Ree Drummond’s Daughter Alex Had a Fun Western-Themed Shower

Ladd and Ree Drummond enjoyed raising their five children on their Oklahoma ranch. Though Alex and her husband, Mauricio Scott, have since moved to Texas, they keep their ranching roots close to their hearts.

Alex Drummond Scott and one of her close friends had a joint baby sprinkle, or a smaller version of a baby shower. Both women are expecting boys, so they had a cowboy-themed event to celebrate their family’s history.

“Boots & BBQ for two little cowboys coming soon!!! 🤠🩵👶” Alex captioned her Instagram post. “Shoutout to our besties for throwing us the most PERFECT sprinkle for baby boy 😇 feeling so real that we are about to welcome baby brother to the crew!”

Photos revealed Alex and her friends and family posing for photos. They decorated the door with cowboy hats while an inflatable rocking horse peeks out from the bottom left of the photos.

“Love you, Alex!! So excited to welcome my nephew into the world!!❤️” her brother, Todd, wrote in the comments.

“So excited for baby boy!!! Love y’all 💙” her sister, Paige, added.

“You’ll be naturals as boy parents 💙!” a fan chimed in.

Alex Drummond Scott is well into her pregnancy, but there are still several months to go. They’re expecting the new baby this fall.

“Here we go again!! Another little blessing coming in September 👼🤍” the family shared on Instagram. “Thank you Lord for our growing family (George is still processing the news 😂)”

They attached several sweet photos and even included their golden retriever. George donned a green bandana that read, “Big Brother,” though he seemed rather skeptical about another little one in the house.

Mauricio & Alex Scott Can’t Wait to Welcome Their Son

While the family eagerly anticipates their newest arrival, they’re spending plenty of time outdoors and soaking up the sun.

“May was a good one 😌🤠💃☀️🌊🌷🌮🩵💕 bring on summertime!!!! (but hold the triple digits plz),” Alex captioned an Instagram post, documenting the family’s recent outings. They’ve enjoyed exploring with their young daughter, Sofia, and even took her swimming multiple times.

Although Sofia is still pretty young, fans are excited to see how she adapts to being an older sister. The children will be very close in age and will undoubtedly enjoy growing up together.

In 2024, the family announced

“She’s here 🕊️🩷 December 18th 2024,” Alex captioned an Instagram post, revealing her daughter’s arrival. “At 2:27am our perfect girl made her arrival a couple weeks early, just in time for Christmas! We are so in love and forever changed. Thank you Lord.”

Fans wish the entire family well as they welcome their new baby.