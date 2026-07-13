Bobby Flay and Brooke Williamson Share PDA at American Century Championship

Bobby Flay and Brooke Williamson weren’t shy about showing their affection during a celebrity golf tournament over the weekend.

The couple was spotted sharing a sweet PDA moment at the 2026 American Century Championship in South Lake Tahoe, where Bobby competed alongside other celebrities in the annual tournament.

In exclusive video obtained by Us Weekly, Brooke was seen wrapping her arms around Bobby’s shoulders as the two chatted before he approached the iconic 17th hole. At one point, she gently touched his chin while he leaned in to listen before the pair laughed together ahead of his next shot.

Bobby and Brooke Have Been Dating Since 2025

Although the pair had been longtime friends, their relationship didn’t turn romantic until 2025.

The outlet confirmed in March 2025 that Bobby and Brooke were dating, and the “Beat Bobby Flay” star opened up about the romance publicly for the first time a few months later.

“Well, first of all, I’ve been friends with Brooke forever,” Bobby told People in June 2025. “She and I have been friends for a long time.”

He explained that because they had worked together before dating, their relationship evolved naturally. “She’s been on the show basically since the inception,” he said. “It’s always been fun to kind of have her around because we’ve been friends, but now going forward, it’s a little bit different.”

They Bond Over More Than Food

Beyond their shared passion for cooking, Bobby has said their relationship works because they understand each other’s careers and family lives.

“We have a lot in common,” he previously said. “We are both in the restaurant business.”

Bobby also called Brooke someone he can rely on professionally, explaining that they frequently ask one another for advice about recipes, restaurants, and business decisions. “It’s really nice to have kind of a best friend that you’re dating that can also be helpful answering the questions that you have,” he said.

Bobby Has Addressed Marriage Rumors

Later in 2025, fans began speculating that the couple had gotten engaged after Brooke was photographed wearing a ring.

Bobby quickly shut down those rumors, explaining that the jewelry wasn’t an engagement ring. “I’m not engaged,” he said during an appearance on “Elvis Duran and the Morning Show.”

Instead, Bobby described it as a “commitment ring,” adding that neither he nor Brooke plans to get married again. “We both don’t want to get married again. It’s OK,” he explained. “It’s great having a life partner. So I wanted to give her something significant to make her feel committed.”

Both Have Been Married Before

Bobby and Brooke each entered the relationship after previous marriages. Bobby shares daughter Sophie with ex-wife Kate Connelly, to whom he was married from 1995 to 1998. Brooke shares son Hudson with restaurateur Nick Roberts, whom she was married to from 2007 until their divorce in 2024. More than a year into their relationship, the pair continue to blend their shared love of food, family, and business.