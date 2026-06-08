Who Will Win ‘Top Chef’ 2026 Tonight? Season 23 Finale Predictions

After all of the challenges, “Top Chef” Season 23 comes to an end tonight on Bravo. The “Top Chef” 2026 finale will see Kristen Kish and the other judges reveal the winner of “Top Chef” Season 23. The final three chefs are ready to compete in their final Elimination Challenge, but who will win “Top Chef” 2026 tonight? Check out our thoughts below in our “Top Chef” spoilers and predictions.

Last Week on ‘Top Chef: Carolinas’

Last week on “Top Chef” Season 23, we started the night with the final Quickfire Challenge of the season. For this challenge, the final four chefs — Laurence, Rhoda, Sherry, and Jonathan — had 20 questions to ask head judge Tom Colicchio about a dish he had made earlier. From those questions, they had to recreate the dish with no other knowledge of how he made it.

This one was fun to watch, as the chefs were struggling. However, they all did come up with some pretty similar dishes. However, Rhoda recreated the most similar dish, and she won the challenge and $20,000.

From there, the Final 4 moved on to the Elimination Challenge. This one was all about plating. They had to create a dish that is plated on a unique vessel. The chefs had to choose from a lineup of odd vessels.

Once chosen, the chefs had to work on a dish that could be highlighted in those vessels. Some came up with amazing ideas, but then others fell short. Overall, though, the judges were impressed by everyone, making it a difficult decision in the end.

The judges decided Laurence and Jonathan had the least favorite dishes of the night. In the end, Laurence’s vessel is what saved him. He used it properly, even though some of his dishes didn’t work out.

That meant Jonathan was eliminated heading into tonight’s finale.

Who Wins Tonight on ‘Top Chef’?

This is a big night, as the winner of “Top Chef” Season 23 will be crowned. Heading into the night, it’s an odd one. They all have a solid case to be the chef chosen to win it all.

For Laurence, he has been pretty consistent all year long. Producing solid dishes and finishing at the top or close to it most weeks.

For Sherry, she has consistently been at the top of the leaderboard, but has never taken home a victory. She has come on strong these past few weeks with the wins, so it could be a sign of what is to come tonight.

Then, Rhoda was eliminated early in the competition. She fought her way back and ended up winning “Last Chance Kitchen” and earning a spot back on the show. She took that opportunity and made it all the way to the finale.

They all have stories and the skills to win it all tonight. However, I think it’s going to be Rhoda for the win. I think she started the season so strongly, but then, shockingly, was eliminated.

I think Rhoda’s going to pull the Kristen Kish story tonight and go from being eliminated to fighting her way back to win “Last Chance Kitchen” and then win the whole season!

Who do you think wins tonight on “Top Chef” 2026?

Watch tonight’s Season 23 Finale with us during our LIVE RECAP right here!