Did Sherry Cardoso Win ‘Top Chef’ Season 23? Finale Results

Sherry Cardoso finds herself in the “Top Chef” Season 23 finale. The chef and partner behind Cynthia in New York City has impressed judges all season long with her refined technique, global influences, and steady performance under pressure. Now, she’s hoping to hear her name called as the winner of “Top Chef” 2026. Did Sherry Cardoso win “Top Chef” Season 23 tonight? Find out the results below in our “Top Chef” spoilers.

Do NOT continue reading if you don’t want to know who the Season 23 winner of “Top Chef” is …

Sherry Cardoso’s Fate

Did Sherry Cardoso win? The answer is…NO! After serving an impressive final four-course meal, the judges did not pick Sherry as this season’s winner!

CLICK HERE to find out the winner of “Top Chef” Season 23!

Cooking for the Women Who Inspired Her

Throughout “Top Chef” Season 23, Sherry would draw inspiration from her personal journey. She was inspired by the women who helped shape her life.

Sherry was born in New York, but then raised in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. She spent much of her childhood surrounded by family, food, and the traditions that would eventually influence her cooking.

During her time on the show, Sherry talked about being raised by her mom and aunt. She talked about how their strength and sacrifices helped guide her path.

When Sherry was a teenager, she returned to the United States. It was then that she worked to build a career in the culinary industry. She did this all while raising her child and pursuing her education.

These experiences have helped shape the determination and resilience she showed throughout the reality TV cooking competition. Sherry’s ability to blend her Brazilian roots with classical fine-dining techniques has become one of the defining characteristics of her cooking.

Key Moments on ‘Top Chef’ Season 23

Sherry’s time on “Top Chef” Season 23 can be defined by consistency, confidence, and attention to detail. From the beginning of the season, she established herself as one of the chefs to watch.

While she quietly made it into the finale, she was consistent. Judges praised her for her polished execution. They loved her thoughtful flavor combinations and how she worked in her Brazilian roots into every dish.

That doesn’t mean she didn’t have any setbacks or difficult moments. There was a moment when she got upset with judge Tom Colicchio and his feedback, but she blamed it on being hungry. She was able to bounce back and always kept her momentum moving forward.

Sherry’s years of experience working in some of New York City’s most acclaimed kitchens could be seen during this season’s challenges. Whether it was a Quickfire Challenge or one of the Elimination Challenges this season, she often showed off her technical skills that would help her land a spot in the finale.

Now she is in the Final 3 along with Laurence Louie and Rhoda Magbitang, with one of them being crowned the winner of “Top Chef: Carolinas.” No matter what happens tonight, Sherry can be proud of the fact that she was one of the standout chefs this season.

What do you think of the results on “Top Chef” Season 23 tonight?