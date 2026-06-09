‘Top Chef’ Winner Rhoda Magbitang Credits an Unusual Approach for Her Season 23 Success

Rhoda Magbitang is still processing what it means to be the winner of season 23 of “Top Chef.”

The executive chef of CanoeHouse in Hawaii captured the title after a standout season that included multiple challenge wins, a comeback through Last Chance Kitchen, and a deeply personal finale menu. But according to Bravo’s newest culinary star, her preparation for the competition looked very different from that of many recent champions.

In an interview with Food & Wine, Magbitang revealed that she didn’t spend months practicing dishes or building competition menus before filming began. Instead, she focused on preparing herself mentally for the unpredictable experience ahead.

That decision ultimately helped guide her through one of the most competitive seasons in recent memory.

‘Top Chef’ Winner Rhoda Magbitang Focused on Mental Preparation

Unlike recent “Top Chef” winners Buddha Lo and Danny Garcia, Magbitang said she did not spend time rehearsing dishes before the competition.

Instead, she focused on developing the mindset needed to handle the show’s pressure.

“There are so many extraneous factors that go into being on a show like ‘Top Chef’ — the people, the environment, the equipment that you’re working with, and all the twists and turns,” Magbitang told Food & Wine. “The mental fortitude that it takes, that itself is a skill that you find out on the job.”

A longtime fan of the Bravo competition, Magbitang said she had watched the series since its debut and often found herself emotional while watching past finales.

Whenever she wanted “a good cry,” she would rewatch some of her favorite finale episodes and think, “Oh, that could be me one day.”

Despite that dream, she never applied for the show herself. According to Food & Wine, Bravo’s casting team reached out to her after noticing her culinary background and experience.

The ‘Top Chef’ Season 23 Winner Overcame Self-Doubt During the Competition

Magbitang started season 23 in dominant fashion.

She became the first chef in “Top Chef” history to win the season’s first two elimination challenges.

Her soy-glazed sweet potato dish impressed the judges during one challenge, while her pepper-braised short rib with chili-pickled pearl onions secured another victory shortly afterward.

“It feels really exhilarating winning two challenges in a row, and if I have a target on my back, good,” Magbitang said during episode two. “If they’re cooking against me, they know they have to bring it.”

But her path to victory wasn’t without setbacks.

A disappointing monkfish dish later sent her to Last Chance Kitchen, forcing her to fight for a spot back in the main competition.

The experience ultimately helped restore her confidence.

“When I started feeling more comfortable and stopped being so marred with self-doubt, that’s when I was cooking my best,” Magbitang told Food & Wine.

She went on to win four consecutive Last Chance Kitchen battles before returning to the competition and advancing to the finale.

Rhoda Magbitang’s Personal Story Helped Secure the ‘Top Chef’ Title

Born and raised in the Philippines, Magbitang originally moved to California at age 17 with plans to become a teacher.

Her culinary journey began unexpectedly while teaching students how to prepare simple snacks after school.

That experience inspired her to attend Le Cordon Bleu culinary school and eventually work at some of Los Angeles’ most acclaimed restaurants, including Mélisse, A.O.C., and The Bazaar.

In 2024, she relocated to Hawaii to become executive chef at CanoeHouse. One year later, a casting agent encouraged her to audition for “Top Chef.”

“It’s weird to think people are following your career like that, because you’re just in the grind, day in and day out,” she said. “But I guess it pays off in the end.”

For the finale, Magbitang created a menu inspired by her personal journey and family memories. Her dishes included roasted sweet potato with miso butter and uni, abalone lugaw, tortang talong, and kaldereta.

Food & Wine editor-in-chief Hunter Lewis praised her performance.

“I’ve been fortunate to be at the judges’ table for many finales, and this was by far and away the most competitive one I’ve experienced in several seasons,” Lewis said. “I didn’t envy the decision that Tom, Gail, and Kristen had to make, but in the end, they chose wisely. Rhoda won because of her consistency, storytelling, and technique.”

With the victory, Magbitang became the first “Top Chef” winner from Hawaii.