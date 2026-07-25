So, Why Does Luke Evans Requires Oxygen Backstage During The Rocky Horror Show?

Luke Evans’ Broadway costume is apparently so restrictive that he needs oxygen tanks waiting for him backstage.

The actor, 47, opened up about the physical demands of playing Dr. Frank-N-Furter in Broadway’s latest revival of “The Rocky Horror Show” during the July 22 episode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

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Although host Seth Meyers assumed the character’s sky-high stilettos would be the most difficult part of Luke’s wardrobe, the actor revealed that his tight corset presents the biggest challenge.

“The corset constricts you,” Luke explained. The actor also noted that the costume makes it difficult for him to catch his breath while moving around the stage and performing the musical’s demanding rock songs.

Luke Uses Oxygen Tanks During Difficult Performances

Luke revealed that he keeps oxygen tanks in the wings for moments when he needs extra help breathing. The conditions inside Studio 54 can become particularly difficult during hot and humid evenings in New York City.

“Some nights when it’s really humid, and we know what that means in this city, the theater, Studio 54, does get very, very humid,” Luke said.

When the heat and tight costume become overwhelming, Luke briefly runs offstage, where members of the production team help cool him down. “They’re dabbing me down [and] I’m taking a big gulp of oxygen,” he revealed.

Luke also joked about the challenge of performing the show’s energetic choreography while sometimes forgetting that he is no longer in his early 20s. Despite the discomfort caused by the corset, he has found one unexpected benefit from another dramatic part of his costume.

Luke Says His Heels Are Surprisingly Comfortable

Luke told Seth that the high heels he wears as Dr. Frank-N-Furter are “weirdly” comfortable.

The shoes have grips on the bottom, and five weeks of rehearsals gave him time to adjust to performing in them. Luke said he eventually learned to forget that he was standing on his toes throughout the show.

Regularly performing in the heels has also transformed his legs. “My legs have never looked better,” Luke joked. “I can skip leg day now without feeling any guilt.”

‘The Rocky Horror Show’ Earned Luke His First Tony Nomination

Luke’s performance as Dr. Frank-N-Furter marked his Broadway debut and earned him his first Tony Award nomination.

He was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical at the 2026 Tony Awards. Luke attended the June 7 ceremony at Radio City Music Hall with his partner, Fran Tomas. Luke wore a white Balenciaga tuxedo featuring wide-leg pants and a double-breasted jacket. Fran complemented him in a black tuxedo with velvet details.

“The Rocky Horror Show” received nine Tony nominations in total, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Choreography and Best Scenic Design of a Musical.

The production began previews in March at Studio 54 and is currently scheduled to run through November. Until then, Luke will continue slipping into the corset, stilettos and stockings required to transform into Dr. Frank-N-Furter, with an oxygen tank waiting nearby whenever he needs it.