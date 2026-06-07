Where to Watch the 2026 Tony Awards Streaming

The 2026 Tony Awards are bringing Broadway’s biggest stars to Radio City Music Hall tonight. The Tony Awards 2026 is going to be packed with huge performances, emotional acceptance speeches, and some of Broadway’s hottest rising talent. Where can you watch the 2026 Tony Awards tonight? Check out all the details for tonight’s star-studded night below in our Tony Awards spoilers.

Where to Watch the Tony Awards 2026

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will take place in New York City tonight. The Tony Awards 2026 will be held at Radio City Music Hall.

The Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 7. It will be hosted by music superstar and global icon Pink. The awards show will be broadcast live to both coasts on CBS. Viewers can also stream the awards night on Paramount+. The show will run from 8:00 – 11:00 PM ET/5:00 – 8:00 PM PT.

2026 Tony Awards Nominees

As far as nominees go for tonight’s show, new musicals “The Lost Boys” and “Schmigadoon!” lead the race with 12 nominations each. Both shows have been nominated for Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre, and Best Musical. The other nominees for Best Musical are “Titaníque” and “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York).”

Not far behind is Lincoln Center Theater’s revival of “Ragtime,” which received 11 nominations. These nominations include Best Revival of a Musical, which includes “Cats: The Jellicle Ball” and “The Rocky Horror Show.”

On the play side of things, the most-nominated play is the revival of “Death of a Salesman.” It received nine nominations, including Best Revival of a Play. The other nominees in that category include “Becky Shaw,” “Every Brilliant Thing,” “Fallen Angels,” and “Oedipus.”

Check out a full list of the nominees here.

Who Is Performing at the Tony Awards 2026?

For the 79th Annual Tony Awards, it’s going to be a night of celebrating some special anniversaries. Here is a breakdown of those performances:

Rachel Zegler will perform a special tribute to “A Chorus Line,” which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Tony Award winner Leslie Odom, Jr., will honor those we’ve lost this year with a moving performance of “Without You” from “Rent,” in honor of that show’s 30th anniversary.

The entire original cast of “The Book of Mormon,” including Tony Award nominees Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, and Rory O’Malley, and Tony Award winner Nikki M. James, will perform to celebrate the show’s 15th anniversary on Broadway.

“Chicago” will celebrate 30 years on Broadway with a special performance by Queen Latifah, who earned an Academy Award nomination for her role as Matron Mama Morton in the film adaptation. She will be joined by host Pink, along with appearances by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Alex Newell, Adrienne Warren, Cedric The Entertainer, Julianne Hough, Whitney Leavitt, Dylan Mulvaney, and more for this can’t-miss tribute performance.

In addition to the anniversary-celebrating performances, the show will kick off with a spectacular opening number featuring over 170 Broadway performers. The number will be choreographed by Sarah O’Gleby and written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Mark Sonnenblick.

Throughout the night, we will also see special performances from “The Lost Boys,” “Schmigadoon!,” “Titaníque,” “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York),” “CATS: The Jellicle Ball,” “Ragtime,” and “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show.”

The 2026 Tony Awards start live tonight at 8/7c on CBS and Paramount+.