Whoopi Goldberg Is Making a Big Return to Acting In ‘Star-Studded’ New Movie

It’s totally understandable if you think of Whoopi Goldberg as a co-host and moderator of “The View,” thanks to the fact that she’s had that particular high-profile gig since 2007. However, even before she popped up on the popular talk show, she was well-known as a multiple award-winning actress.

That’s why it’s so exciting to find out that she’s set to make her big return to acting in an exciting new Netflix movie.

Whoopi Stars with Jenifer Lewis, Vanessa Williams & Vivica A. Fox

If you weren’t aware, “The View” has gone on an extended break following the Season 29 finale, which aired on Friday, July 24. This will surely give Goldberg time to prep her next acting role.

Goldberg will appear in Netflix’s “star-studded” new movie, “Women Like Us,” which will also feature Vivica A. Fox, Vanessa Williams and Jenifer Lewis, Just Jared reported on Tuesday, July 28.

According to Tudum by Netflix, “The upcoming comedy, directed by Tasha Smith (Mayor Of Kingstown, ‘Tis So Sweet), follows a recently widowed woman who is dragged to the Hamptons by her lifelong best friends and sister on what should have been her 30th wedding anniversary.”

Getty Whoopi Goldberg

“The weekend becomes a reckoning with grief, marriage, and the sisterhood that’s carried them throughout the years — as well as the realization that dreams don’t have an expiration date,” the description continues. “In other words, there’s plenty of emotional baggage coming along for the trip.”

While Ali Kinney (“Ginny & Georgia,” “Love Life”) wrote the screenplay with additions from Tracy Oliver (“Girls Trip,” “The Blackening”), James Lopez and Poppy Hanks will be producing the movie, while Michelle Obama and Charles D. King will be acting as executive producers.

Just Jared notes that “Women Like Us” is scheduled to start filming in New York City this fall, offering Goldberg the flexibility needed to work on both the movie and “The View,” which is also taped in NYC.

Check Out Whoopi’s Award-Winning Roles

If you’re unfamiliar with Goldberg’s past work as an actress, then you’ll definitely want to check out a few of her former roles, some of which have earned her major accolades.

For instance, the accomplished star won the Best Supporting Actress Academy Award, the Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe Award and the Best Actress in a Supporting Role BAFTA Award for her performance in 1991’s “Ghost” alongside Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze.

On top of that, her work in “The Color Purple” (1986) earned her a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama.

That’s not to mention her roles in movies like “Sister Act” (1992) and “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit” (1993), as well as “Corrina, Corrina” (1994) and “Girl, Interrupted” (1999). Of course, we can’t overlook her work on TV shows, such as popping up as her recurring character Guinan on “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

In November 2018, Goldberg talked to Page Six about her early days as an actress and her one-of-a-kind onscreen trait at the time, saying, “When I first started… No one had seen someone that looked like me. Thirty-five years ago no one looked like me. I laugh now when I see women on TV with dreadlocks. … But yeah 35, 40 years ago I was an oddity.”

That may have been; however, she was definitely a wonderfully unique performer and fabulous talent!