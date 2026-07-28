Billionaire Heiress Looks Gorgeous as She Poses for Photos at Prestigious Fashion Event

On Monday, July 27, CFDA and Vogue held America250: United Flags of Fashion. The event took place at the Rockefeller Center in New York City and was attended by many famous and influential people. Among the attendees at the prestigious fashion celebration was heiress Ivy Getty, whose family is worth billions.

Everything To Know About Ivy Getty

Getty Ivy Getty attends America250: United Flags of Fashion at Rockefeller Center

For the America250: United Flags of Fashion event, Ivy wore a simple red-and-black dress, which looked gorgeous on her. She wore her hair up, and paired her dress with black shoes.

Ivy is the heiress to the Getty family fortune, one of the richest families in America. Their fortune was estimated at $5.4 billion in 2015, Forbes reports. She is the daughter of the late John Gilbert Getty, and her mother is jewelry designer Alyssa Boothby, Business Insider reports. The publication reports that Ivy was raised by her billionaire grandparents, Ann Getty and Gordon Getty, with whom she shared a close bond.

In December 2023, Ivy celebrated Gordon’s 90th birthday and gave a glimpse into their close relationship with photos on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy 90th birthday to my grandpa,” followed by red heart emojis.

Born in 1994, Ivy is an incredibly stylish woman who is a successful model and a regular at fashion events and shows. In an interview with Town & Country in April 2022, she spoke about her grandmother’s influence on her fashion choices. “I have so much of her in me,” she said. “She taught me about fashion, but also how to be a human being. She appreciated craft, not showing off. Even when my grandma gifted me things, I assumed they were costume. You wouldn’t think such beautiful pieces could possibly be real, but they were.”

Ivy Getty Embraces Fashion & Her Grandmother’s Influence

Getty Ivy Getty attends the Gucci Cruise 2027 collection

Ivy’s most recent outing is not the first time she has wowed with her style, and she spoke about the evolution of her fashion in an interview with Vogue in March 2025. “I would only wear Disney princess costumes to all my grandparents’ events and parties until I was probably around nine,” she said. “I didn’t even know it was considered a costume; I would have impromptu fashion shows where I made my godmother Jo and my grandma wait as I changed behind the window curtains, and watch me walk down two mattresses I lined up on the ground.”

Ann Getty passed away in September 2020 at age 79, but her memory lives on, including through her granddaughter. “She was this incredible, wise, and stylish force in my life,” Ivy said of her grandmother. “She was the most generous person to her friends and anyone she came into contact with. Her two best friends lived with us growing up, so it was so much fun. We called the four of us the golden girls.”

Ivy has so many beautiful memories of her time with her grandmother, including their travels, which she described as “opening a door to a new world every time.” She revealed how Ann believed in learning through experiences, and expressed her gratitude at being able to do the same. “I feel forever lucky for being able to have the foundation of my education be from her,” she said.