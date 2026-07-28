Cindy Crawford’s Daughter Kaia Gerber Kisses Co-Star at After-Party for New FX TV Series ‘The Shards’

The FX thriller series, “The Shards,” celebrated its world premiere on Monday, July 27. Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber’s model daughter, Kaia Gerber, walked the red carpet for the event, which was held at SVA Theater in New York City. She looked gorgeous as she posed for photos wearing a silver beaded dress.

Kaia Gerber Kisses Co-Star Hayes Warner at After-Party Event

Getty Kaia Gerber and Hayes Warner attend FX’s “The Shards” World Premiere

The model wore her hair down and in a side parting and looked straight into the camera. Kaia was also joined on the red carpet by her co-stars, Evan Rachel Wood and singer Hayes Warner.

Getty “The Shards” co-stars Kaia Gerber, Hayes Warner and Evan Rachel Wood

Getty Kaia Gerber, Homer Gere and Hayes Warner

The event in honor of “The Shards” also held an after-party, which was attended by Kaia and Warner. In one photo, they appear very close as they kiss for the cameras.

Getty Kaia Gerber and Hayes Warner

New Thriller Series ‘The Shards’ & Its Young Hollywood Cast

“The Shards” will premiere on Hulu and FX on August 5. Ahead of the series release, there is an official Instagram page dedicated to it, where posters and trailers have been shared. Fans have already expressed excitement about the upcoming series and its cast. “The way I need this to be as good as I hope it is,” a fan wrote.

“Can’t wait!!!!! One of my favorites books!!!!,” another fan shared, referencing the novel by Bret Easton Ellis, on which the series has been adapted.

Other reactions include, “The best part of the summer,” “Time to reread the novel one more before it starts!!,” and “loved loved loved this book, these visuals look incredible i’ve haven’t been this pumped for something in ages.”

‘The Shards’ Cast Shares Excitement

The synopsis, per IMDb, reads, “The Shards is part teenage coming of age, erotic thriller and exploration of the untamed and mysterious era of Los Angeles 1981, tracking a group of privileged high school friends as a serial killer strikes across the city.” The series is created by Ryan Murphy and, in addition to Warner and Gerber, it stars Igny Rigney, Homer Gere, and Graham Campbell.

Warner previously shared her excitement at being cast in “The Shards” with a post on Instagram announcing her casting. In the caption, she wrote, “Words can’t describe how honored and excited I am. I can’t wait to join this amazing cast and help bring Debbie to life. MY DREAM PROJECT!!!! Thank you for believing in me @ryanmurphyproductions and everyone involved with this project. And thank you to everyone on my team!”

In May 2025, Kaia shared her thoughts on her casting by posting an announcement on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, “@ryanmurphyproductions @breteastonellis (screaming as both myself and the tangible participant).”

She has continued to hype up the series, including posting a collage of photos of herself and Warner standing in front of a “The Shards” billboard. The Instagram post, which was made on July 16, received reactions from fans who cannot wait to see the co-stars together on the small screen.