Bebe Rexha Shines as She Flaunts Her Curves in Sexy Sheer Dress

Singer Bebe Rexha is often praised for her message of body positivity, and when she attended Vogue and CFDA’s America250: United Flags of Fashion event on Monday, July 27, she looked absolutely gorgeous.

Bebe Rexha Wows on the Red Carpet

Getty Bebe Rexha attends CFDA & Vogue’s America250: United Flags of Fashion

Rexha, whose given name is Bleta Rexha, walked the red carpet in a stunning black dress. The sheer fabric showed off her curves, and she wore a black bra and underwear for modesty. In photos, she styled her hair to look messy and wet, and accessorized with silver chains around her neck and a matching silver bracelet.

Getty Bebe Rexha and Jordan Clarkson

To complete her look, Rexha opted for smoky eye makeup and a neutral lipstick. The result was so beautiful. In photos, she posed alongside Jordan Clarkson. Rexha also took to Instagram to share a short video clip of her look.

Bebe Rexha Embraces Her Body & Shares Powerful Message

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Rexha has been praised for being a vocal supporter of body positivity, including posting a video of herself in lingerie in 2021. In the clip, which she shared on TikTok, she danced to Nicki Minaj’s 2018 song, “Good Form,” People reports. She shared her thoughts in the caption, writing, “How much do you think I weigh? No one’s business. Cause I’m a bad (expletive) no matter what my weight. But let’s normalize 165 lbs.”

The “Baby I’m Jealous” singer discussed body image in an interview with People. She reflected on her lingerie collection with Adore Me, and the importance of inclusivity. “I’m all about body positivity, inclusivity, and I was really excited to partner with a brand that really believes in that and has been pushing that for a while,” she said. “As a woman who wasn’t the cookie-cutter pop-star, I hope to inspire women to love their bodies and feel beautiful at any size.”

Rexha is incredibly honest about how she feels in her skin, and while she appears confident and happy, she has also publicly shared her struggles. Fans love her for both of these things! In an interview with People in October 2020, she said, “The best thing that helps me with my body image is when I take good care of myself. When I have a bad week of eating, I feel so nasty … When I eat healthier, and I drink more water, and then I do even a little exercising or just try to live a little bit more actively, I feel so much better: I feel so much healthier, I feel so much sexier, and it’s for myself. So I feel like that’s a really important thing for me, to stay active and eat well.”

Bebe Rexha Admits She Doesn’t Always Feel Comfortable

In December 2021, Rexha posted a tearful video on TikTok admitting she felt “disgusting.” She told fans, “I weighed myself just now, and I don’t feel comfortable sharing the weight ’cause I feel embarrassed.” She continued, “I just feel disgusting, you know, like in my own body.”

Rexha discussed how this made her not want to post on social media as often. However, fans flooded her post with messages of love and support, offering her reassurance. Others thanked her for being so open and honest. “This is probably the realest celebrity post I’ve ever seen,” a fan wrote. The comment has been liked in support over 23,000 times.