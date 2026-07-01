Tamra Judge Reveals Tension With Vicki Gunvalson in RHOC Season 20

Season 20 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” is set to premiere on Bravo on July 9. Now, ahead of the show, Tamra Judge says she took the high road this season, with the exception of one big argument with Vicki Gunvalson, who is returning as a main cast member for RHOC season 20.

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Bozoma Saint John interviewed Judge for Extra TV at the RHOC season 20 premiere. During the chat, Saint John mentioned that Judge is “known to cause a little bit of drama.” Regarding the new season, she responded, “I didn’t cause any drama.”

Tamra Judge Discusses Her Fight With Vicki Gunvalson

Getty Vicki Gunvalson Getty

During the Extra TV interview, Judge made it clear that, despite not causing any drama, she still stood up for herself. She told Saint John, “I mean, I got in one fight.” The RHOC star then stated that her one fight during the season was with Gunvalson.

According to her, “It was warranted. She did something not very nice and talked about my child.” When explaining, Judge stated, “I have an estranged daughter, and it’s very heartbreaking, and I got divorced, two of my kids don’t speak to their dad, and one of the kids doesn’t speak to me, and it’s a very hard situation.”

She added of the drama with Gunvalson, “It was something that was talked about in not a good light.”

Tamra Judge Says Her RHOC Season 20 Costars Were ‘All Shocked’ By Her Lack of Drama

Getty Tamra Judge

Judge continued her interview by doubling down on her claim that she didn’t cause any drama with the ladies during filming. According to her, “They’re all shocked.” She then joked, “The lobotomy worked. No, I swear, I didn’t. I didn’t cause any drama.”

From there, the “Real Housewives of Orange County” fan favorite reflected on season 19 of the show, which she has said in the past wasn’t the best for her. She said, “Well, last year was really difficult for me, and it was just so incredibly hard, and then being accused of something I didn’t do and all this stuff, I didn’t know if I wanted to come back.”

After that, she mentioned Teddi Mellencamp’s battle with cancer, which has weighed heavily on her. Judge stated, “Watching a good friend go through stage four cancer and seeing how life can change so quickly, I just said, ‘You know what, I don’t need to call people out. I don’t need to be the tough girl. I can let my guard down, which I’m not good at.”

Regarding the reception from her RHOC costars, Judge said her change in behavior was “received very well.” Saint John then asked, “So, you feel like the season went well?” She responded, “Yes, for me it went well.”

Bravo Recently Released The RHOC Season 20 Trailer

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Bravo released the trailer for season 20 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” in June 2026. In many ways, the short clips serve as a celebration for 20 years of “Housewives,” featuring a number of former stars of the show gathered for a party hosted by Judge.

The cast also includes Shannon Beador, Heather Dubrow, Jennifer Pedranti, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, and newbie Carmella Garcia.