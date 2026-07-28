Jeana Keough’s Daughter Shares Heartbreaking Update Amid Cancer Battle

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Jeana Keough’s family is continuing to share updates as she faces a difficult health battle.

Jeana’s daughter, Kara Keough, revealed that her mother is currently struggling with severe side effects from cancer treatment, including being unable to speak as she undergoes treatment for tongue cancer.

Kara Gives an Update

In a Monday, July 27, update shared to her Instagram Stories, Kara explained that the effects of radiation have made the recovery process especially challenging.

“Right now, Jeana isn’t talking. The tongue and throat pain, paired with the mucus from radiation on the area, is just brutal,” Kara wrote.

She continued by describing how difficult the symptoms have been for her mother.

“Poor mama has to spit into tissues all day. Our sweet friends at Gblowtissues understood the assignment. She’s never needed a delivery more.”

Kara added, “A brand that cares 🥹,” while sharing a photo of the tissues and a note sent to Jeana from the company.

“Jeana, I hope these can provide even an ounce of relief. Praying for your recovery!” the card read.

The update comes after Kara previously shared that her mother’s cancer treatment had been temporarily interrupted due to additional health concerns.

Jeana’s Treatment Was Previously Paused

On July 21, Kara revealed that Jeana’s chemotherapy and radiation treatments had been paused after doctors discovered a deep vein thrombosis (DVT) blood clot in her leg, along with an infection.

The former reality star had been scheduled to receive a feeding tube, also known as a G-tube, because she had been unable to eat properly for weeks.

“Jeana was scheduled to get the G-tube this morning so she can get some nutrition. She hasn’t been able to eat a meal for 2 weeks, so she’s extremely depleted. We uncovered a DVT clot in her leg, and now an infection, too,” Kara explained.

Because doctors needed to address the infection first, the procedure was delayed.

“The feeding tube can’t be put directly into her stomach until there’s clarity on the infection. Chemo and radiation is temporarily paused so we can figure this out but you better believe Jeana is insisting she only had a ‘fake fever’ and that she’s fine to continue with the surgery.”

Despite the setbacks, Kara emphasized that her mother remains determined to continue fighting.

She asked followers to keep Jeana in their thoughts and prayers, specifically hoping the infection clears quickly, that her feeding tube procedure can happen soon, and that she can safely return to chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

Kara also highlighted her mother’s strong personality while sharing a previous update about Jeana’s mindset during an interview with Us Weekly.

“I think she’ll get cancer to bend to her will, like she does with everything else in life,” Kara said. “We’re choosing to stay in that mindset.”

Jeana’s family first revealed her diagnosis through a GoFundMe announcement, explaining that doctors diagnosed her with squamous cell carcinoma of the tongue after she noticed a painful spot that would not heal.

According to Kara, Jeana had already undergone surgeries to remove the cancer and lymph nodes before doctors discovered that the cancer had spread following her second procedure.