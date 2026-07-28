‘The McBee Dynasty’: Allie Eklund Reveals Why She Refused to Join Steven McBee Jr.’s Family Business

Allie Eklund is opening up about why she decided not to join the McBee family business despite Steven McBee Jr.’s repeated efforts to bring her on board.

During the July 27 episode of “The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys,” the Bravo star attempted to convince his then-girlfriend to become part of a new McBee Farm and Cattle Co. beef tallow product line. While Steven believed Eklund’s experience as a content creator, entrepreneur and influencer could help grow the business, she made it clear she had concerns about both the company’s structure and her potential role.

By the end of the episode, Eklund had declined the opportunity, saying she preferred to stay out of the family business.

Allie Eklund Says the McBee Family Business Wasn’t the Right Fit

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Speaking to producers, Eklund explained that the ongoing tension between Steven and his sister, Kacie Adkison, immediately raised concerns.

“Neither of them are communicating,” she said. “That’s really throwing me off. I can’t be a part of a business where the two business owners can’t even communicate. How is anything gonna get done?”

She also wanted viewers to know she never asked Steven for an ownership stake.

“Steven wants me to have ownership in this business,” Eklund explained. “Kacie’s probably thinking, ‘This chick came in asking for ownership.’ I was not a part of these conversations.”

When Steven, Kacie, Kacie’s fiancé Cole McBee and Eklund met to discuss the proposal, Steven again offered her an opportunity to become involved through commissions and vested equity.

Eklund respectfully declined.

“I don’t know, I just don’t see my role in this, I’m gonna be honest,” she said. “This is between you guys. Like, I’ll support you on the backend when I can, but if I’m gonna get involved, it’s gonna look different.”

She later expanded on her concerns.

“I have never worked with family the way that they are working. So for me, this is not how I do business,” she explained. “There’s no operating agreements. It seems like they haven’t even narrowed down exactly what everyone’s role is. It’s just unclear what’s going on.”

Allie Eklund Reveals Why the Financial Offer Didn’t Make Sense

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Another reason Eklund declined was the financial structure Steven proposed.

Trying to persuade her, Steven asked, “What if you are paid a commission based on everything you sell right now? That way it’s immediate payment.”

Eklund responded by explaining how her existing business operates.

“My normal commission’s 20 percent and $10,000 a post, so there’s no way.”

Steven suggested replacing a traditional payment with vested equity in the company.

“Instead of the post amount, it rolls into vested equity,” he said.

Even with that proposal, Eklund chose not to join the business.

Steven McBee Jr. and Kacie Adkison Reached an Agreement

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While Eklund stepped away from the opportunity, Steven and Kacie continued working through disagreements over the beef tallow business.

Kacie admitted the partnership had strained both their business relationship and their family dynamic.

“It’s hard to talk about business with Steven. He has an extremely bad temper,” she told producers.

She later added, “Everything’s just kinda Steven’s way or no one’s way. And I don’t know how to use my voice… He says he’s listening to me and stuff, but I feel like he’s not actually hearing me out on anything I say.”

Steven acknowledged that working with family made the conversations more challenging.

“I can see exactly what needs to happen to make this tallow business take off. But, I can’t push as hard as I would if this was just a normal business conversation,” he explained.

The meeting ultimately ended with an agreement that McBee Farm and Cattle Co. would receive 40 percent of the profits, while Kacie would receive 30 percent and Steven would receive the remaining 30 percent for handling operations and business planning.

New episodes of “The McBee Dynasty” air Monday nights on Bravo.