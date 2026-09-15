2026 Emmy Awards Best Dressed Stars, Nicole Kidman, Zendaya, Selena Gomez and More: Photos

The biggest stars in television arrived at the 2026 Emmy Awards dressed to impress, bringing plenty of glamour, personality, and standout style to the red carpet. From show-stopping gowns to sleek tailoring and bold suits, the 78th Emmy Awards delivered plenty of fashion moments we’ll be talking about for years.

Among the stars topping our best dressed list are Nicole Kidman, Zendaya, Selena Gomez and Mariska Hargitay, who each brought a distinct sense of style to television’s biggest night.

The 78th Emmy Awards air live Monday, Sept. 14, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The Best Dressed Stars of the Night

Mariska Hargitay

Getty Mariska Hargitay arrives for the 78th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

Mariska Hargitay came to slay, bringing the drama from the red carpet to the Emmy stage in a fiery red sequin gown. The show-stopping look featured a structured bustier bodice and featherlike detailing cascading down the train, giving the glamorous silhouette plenty of movement. Hargitay’s daughter, Amaya, joined her on the carpet in a matching version of the dress with a shorter hemline, making for an adorable mother-daughter fashion moment.

Zendaya

Getty Zendaya onstage during the 78th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Zendaya shut down the Emmy Awards red carpet once again, stepping out in a custom Prada naked gown that left little to the imagination. The sheer look was covered in intricate crystals and beading, catching the light with every step and giving the actress plenty of sparkle without taking away from the gown’s daring silhouette. She finished the look with Mikimoto jewels, adding even more shine to an already head-turning ensemble. And don’t even get us started on her perfectly styled pixie, which gave the glamorous look an effortlessly cool finish.

Nicole Kidman

Getty Nicole Kidman attends the 78th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Nicole Kidman has been delivering hit after hit with her red carpet style while promoting “Practical Magic 2,” and her Emmys look was no different. The actress and Chanel ambassador returned to the ceremony for the first time in nine years, proving once again why she remains one of Hollywood’s ultimate fashion darlings. Kidman stepped out in a breathtaking white bustier dress embellished with 46 flowers, each crafted from layered pieces of silk, organza and raffia. She completed the look with Chanel shoes and Chanel High Jewelry, giving the romantic ensemble an elegant finish.

Selena Gomez

Getty Selena Gomez arrives for the 78th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Selena Gomez brought a futuristic edge to the Emmy Awards red carpet in a custom mirrored Louis Vuitton gown that looked like a glamorous suit of armor. The reflective design gave the actress a striking, sculptural silhouette, while Tiffany & Co. jewelry added an extra touch of elegance to the bold look. Gomez also had plenty to celebrate inside the ceremony, with “Only Murders in the Building” earning five nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

Adam Brody

Getty Adam Brody attends the 78th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Adam Brody is having his own fashion moment, and our TV boyfriend certainly understood the assignment. The “The O.C.” alum stepped onto the red carpet in an impeccably tailored custom Prada suit, finished with a printed ascot that gave the classic look a stylish, unexpected twist. From Seth Cohen to his latest television role in “Nobody Wants This,” Brody has managed to keep his TV heartthrob status going strong, and now he’s proving he can hold his own on the best-dressed list, too.

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin

Getty Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin attend the 78th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin proved once again that they make quite the stylish pair on the red carpet. Song looked stunning in an Oscar de la Renta gown, with a sparkling bodice that she carried through with her accessories. Shiny earrings, stacked bracelets and rings added even more glamour to the look without taking away from the statement gown.

Culkin kept things classic in Gabriela Hearst, wearing an ivory structured wool-silk cady tuxedo jacket with coordinating trousers featuring a silk satin contrast detail. He finished the look with a wool-silk-linen shirt, creating a polished, modern take on the traditional tuxedo.

Supriya Ganesh

Getty Supriya Ganesh arrives for the 78th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Supriya Ganesh brought a soft, romantic touch to the Emmy Awards red carpet in a silky powder blue slip gown. The delicate design featured feminine ruffle detailing and a sheer hemline, creating an effortlessly elegant look. Ganesh stepped out in support of “The Pitt,” which leads this year’s drama categories with 25 nominations.

Kristen Bell

Getty Kristen Bell arrives for the 78th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Kristen Bell embraced ultra-romantic dressing on the Emmy Awards red carpet in a lingerie-inspired look from Alberta Ferretti’s Resort 2027 collection. The delicate ensemble featured intricate lace detailing and a matching caplet, giving the actress a dreamy, vintage-inspired feel while still looking effortlessly modern. Bell may not be nominated individually for her role as Joanne in “Nobody Wants This” this year, but she has plenty to celebrate as an executive producer on the Netflix hit, which is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Chase Infiniti

Getty Chase Infiniti arrives for the 78th Emmy Awards at the in Los Angeles, California.

Infiniti made a glamorous statement on the Emmy Awards red carpet in a custom Louis Vuitton bustier dress. The dramatic design featured black organza accented with intricate copper gemstone embroidery, creating a striking contrast and giving the look a rich, almost molten finish. The actress, who is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Agnes in Hulu’s “The Testaments,” certainly looked the part of an Emmy night standout.

Coleman Domingo

Getty Colman Domingo arrives for the 78th Emmy Awards at the in Los Angeles, California .

Colman Domingo knows how to make an entrance, and the Emmy Awards red carpet was no exception. The actor brought a burst of color to the Emmys in a custom Valentino look featuring a sunset-orange mandarin-collar jacket with frog closures layered over a coral-colored shirt and tailored white trousers. A fuchsia sash cinched the waist, finished with a brilliant diamond brooch that added an unexpected touch of sparkle. Domingo completed the statement look with an Omega timepiece, proving once again that he knows exactly how to make a red carpet moment his own.

Florence Pugh

Getty Florence Pugh attends the 78th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Florence Pugh looked like she stepped straight out of a fairytale on the Emmy Awards red carpet, channeling a whimsical fairy in custom Vivienne Westwood. The draped, corseted dress featured delicate blush sequin embellishments layered beneath lilac tulle, while a dramatic shoulder drape created the illusion of wings. The ethereal details gave Pugh’s look a dreamy, otherworldly quality that made it one of the night’s most memorable ensembles.

Elle Fanning

Getty Elle Fanning attends the 78th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Elle Fanning brought effortless elegance to the Emmy Awards red carpet in a custom Ralph Lauren Collection evening gown. Crafted from embroidered silk chiffon in a rich jade hue, the flowing gown created a striking contrast against her alabaster complexion. The star of “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” let the color and delicate embroidery take center stage, resulting in a timeless, sophisticated red carpet moment.

Ayo Edebiri

Getty Ayo Edebiri arrives for the 78th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles , California

Ayo Edebiri brought a playful dose of color to the Emmy Awards red carpet in a two-tone Chanel dress. The eye-catching design featured contrasting blue layers, while a bold red bow at the back added an unexpected pop of color to the look. Edebiri, who is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “The Bear,” proved that she can bring just as much personality to the red carpet as she does to the screen.

Allison Janney

Getty Allison Janney attends the 78th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Allison Janney brought Old Hollywood glamour to the Emmy Awards red carpet in an off-the-shoulder black column gown finished with a dramatic pink feathered neckline. The classic silhouette looked timelessly elegant, while the unexpected burst of pink kept it feeling fresh and playful. Janney, who took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as President Grace Penn in “The Diplomat,” had plenty to celebrate and looked every bit the winner.

Paul Anthony Kelly

Getty Paul Anthony Kelly attends the 78th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Kelly brought a fresh take on classic menswear to the Emmy Awards red carpet in a custom Louis Vuitton look. The brown single-breasted tuxedo jacket featured peak lapels and was paired with pleated trousers and a butter-yellow cotton poplin shirt. A black velvet bow tie and brown silk cummerbund added polished finishing touches, while black leather Kensington derbies completed the ensemble.

The Looks We’ll Be Talking About

From glamorous gowns and intricate embellishments to bold tailoring and unexpected pops of color, the 2026 Emmy Awards red carpet gave us plenty to remember. Whether they went classic, romantic or completely outside the box, these stars proved that television’s biggest night is just as much a fashion moment as it is a celebration of the small screen. And if this year’s red carpet is any indication, these are the looks that will stay on our best-dressed lists long after the final award was handed out.