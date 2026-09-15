Meg Stalter Walks The Red Carpet Dressed Like a Real Life Emmy Award

Hacks actress Meg Stalter made a big impact on the 2026 Emmys red carpet by dressing as the statuette itself.

The 35-year-old is up for her first Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy for playing Kayla Schaefer in the fifth and final season of HBO Max’s “Hacks.”

She’s competing against her co-star Hannah Einbinder, who won the category last year, plus “Abbott Elementary” star Janelle James, Michelle Pfeiffer for “Margo’s Got Money Troubles,” and Jessica Williams for “Shrinking.”

Stalter is currently appearing in “Oh Mary!” on Broadway, playing the titular curly-haired brat, Mary Todd Lincoln.

Meg Stalter Turns Heads In All Gold Emmy Look

Getty Megan Stalter and Paul W. Downs attend the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The funny lady walked the red carpet covered in gold paint from head to toe in a look complete with wings. She paired the statement look with a metallic gold bra and briefs, a chunky gold belt, and a portable atom.

Stalter walked the red carpet with her “Hacks” co-star Paul W. Downs, playfully posing with her wings and atom. In comparison with her eccentric look, Downs was looking rather subdued in a well-tailored black suit.

Meg Stalter’s Run Of Playful Red Carpet Looks

Megan Stalter, Hannah Einbinder, and Paul W. Downs attend the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.

You’ll rarely see Meg Stalter in a basic red carpet dress. The “Too Much” star is often seen in outfits that parody pop culture moments and make political statements.

She is often joined by her “Hacks” co-star Paul W. Downs. In January, she and Downs’ parodied Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s bright orange “Marty Supreme” premiere outfits at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Salter recently spoke to The New Yorker about these moments and why she loves to make a red carpet statement. “I feel like I like to do a lot of bits in general, on the red carpet or events, and the orange outfits opened up a world,” she said.

She added: “Paul and I had so much fun together doing that that we were just, like, ‘Why wouldn’t we want to do something weird every time?’ I think it’s one of those things where, if there’s an opportunity to bring my comedy, I’ll take it. If at stage door people are there waiting to meet you, why wouldn’t we do something funny like dress as nurses? They all have their cameras out. They’re all ready to meet us and laugh. It’s more fun for us. Why not?”