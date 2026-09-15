Melissa McCarthy Looks a Bit Different as Mother of JonBenét Ramsey in First Look at Upcoming Netflix Series

Still unsolved after three decades, the chilling 1996 murder of 6-year-old JonBenét Ramsey continues to hold a macabre fascination with the public.

Not surprisingly, an upcoming Netflix series dramatizing the murder and the media firestorm that erupted subsequently has become one of the streamer’s most anticipated upcoming projects.

Now, viewers have a first look at the series, “The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey.”

A First Look

Netflix Clive Owen as John Bennett Ramsey and Melissa McCarthy as Patsy Ramsey

On Tuesday, September 15, Netflix released the first photo from the upcoming series, featuring Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen, who play the murdered child’s parents, John Bennett Ramsey and Patsy Ramsey.

As the accompanying press release details, the limited series “will explore how the murder of the 6-year-old captivated — and divided — the nation. Told from multiple angles, the series unravels the speculation and unresolved grief.”

Getty The real Patsy and John Ramsey, photographed in 2000.

Per Netflix, “The series focuses on one of the most infamous unsolved murder cases in American history, and the devastating personal and public reckoning that followed JonBenét Ramsey’s death on Christmas night in 1996. Ramsey was murdered in the basement of the family’s home in Boulder, Colorado. After a national media frenzy, nearly 30 years — and more than 21,016 tips, letters and emails later — the killer has not been found.”

A Sprawling Cast

In addition to McCarthy and Owen, the series’ cast also includes Emily Mitchell as JonBenét Ramsey, Garrett Hedlund as Det. Steve Thomas, Alison Pill as Det. Linda Arndt, Shea Whigham as Alex Hunter, Owen Teague as Shane Edwards, Clifton Collins Jr. as Det. Tom Trujillo, Angus Caldwell as Burke Ramsey and Jaime Ray Newman as Amelia Hunt.

Recurring in the series are Rory Cochrane as John Eller, Chris Bauer as Chief Tom Koby, Will Patton as Lou Smit, Jeremy Bobb as Pete Hofstrom, John Billingsley as Santa Bill McReynolds and Josh Stamberg as Reed Hunt.

Three-time Emmy winner Margo Martindale will portray Nedra Paugh, while Tzi Ma will play Dr. Henry Lee.

A Change of Streamers

Getty

Back in July, Deadline reported that the series had originally been commissioned by Paramount+ in 2024.

Initially titled “Unspeakable: The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey,” the series hailed from David C. Glasser’s 101 Studios.

However, when Skydance Global acquired Paramount in August 2025, the already-completed series was reviewed, and the decision was made not to proceed.

While no reason was given, it’s believed to have stemmed from the $750-million defamation lawsuit that JonBenét Ramsey’s brother Burke filed against Paramount-owned CBS after the network’s 2016 docuseries implied he was the killer; the suit was ultimately settled.

At that point, the studio began shopping the series around, with Netflix ultimately expressing interest.

Negotiations, however, dragged on for several months as Netflix did its due diligence, which is believed to have included a full legal review. That process ultimately led to a deal, with the series finally getting an exclusive release on the streaming service.

“The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey” will debut December 10 on Netflix.







