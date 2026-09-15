“General Hospital” Spoilers- Valentin Offers to Run Away With Anna

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) made his loyalties clear on “General Hospital” on Tuesday, September 15. When Anna (Finola Hughes) broke down in tears while telling him what happened with Britt, Valentin offered to take Anna on the run.

Unfortunately for Valentin, Carly (Laura Wright) showed up at Anna’s house and saw him comforting his former love. And she didn’t look too happy about what she found.

Carly previously encouraged Valentin to be a friend to Anna during this difficult time. But there’s a big difference between telling your boyfriend to support his ex and discovering him holding her while she cries. Especially when you don’t know that moments earlier, he offered to leave town with her.

Is Valentin Just Being a Friend?

Anna confessed to Valentin that she tried to kill Britt (Kelly Thiebaud). She also admitted that she was afraid the WSB would put her in one of its hospitals to oversee her therapy.

Holding Anna while she cried, Valentin assured her that he wouldn’t let that happen. He offered to take Anna and go on the run so that she wouldn’t be forced into a WSB facility.

It’s possible that Valentin was simply trying to be a supportive friend to Anna during one of the lowest moments of her life.

Jason (Steve Burton) probably would have made a similar offer to Anna. He certainly would have done it for Carly if she were in trouble. Wanting to protect someone you love doesn’t necessarily mean that love is romantic.

But because of the history Anna and Valentin share, the two of them are walking a very fine line. Valentin didn’t simply tell Anna he’d help her fight the WSB or find another treatment option. His immediate response was to offer to leave his life behind and disappear with her.

That’s a pretty big gesture for someone who is supposedly just a friend. And it could end up ruining Valentin’s relationship with Carly.

Carly Sees Valentin and Anna Together

Carly goes to Anna’s house after Joss and Emma get into a fight at the Brown Dog Bar over Anna.

She’s shocked to discover Valentin there.

Previously, Carly encouraged Valentin to be a friend to Anna. She understood that Anna was struggling and that Valentin cared about her. Carly seemed secure enough in her relationship to accept that her boyfriend wanted to support a woman he once loved.

But what Carly witnesses at Anna’s house doesn’t necessarily look like a friend simply checking on another friend.

She walks in on an emotionally intimate moment between Valentin and Anna. Anna is vulnerable, Valentin is comforting her, and the connection between the former couple is difficult to miss.

Carly also doesn’t have the benefit of knowing everything that led up to the moment she witnessed. She doesn’t know exactly what Anna confessed to Valentin or how frightened Anna is about what the WSB might do.

More importantly, she doesn’t know that Valentin just offered to go on the run with Anna to protect her. If Carly learns that part of the conversation, finding Valentin at Anna’s house could become a much bigger problem.

After all, Valentin has told Carly that he wants to build a future with her. But when Anna needed him, he was willing to consider abandoning that future and disappearing. Carly may start wondering exactly where she ranks when Anna is in trouble.

Will Valentin Tell Carly the Truth?

Valentin now has a difficult choice to make. He could tell Carly exactly what happened and explain why he offered to run away with Anna. But admitting that he was willing to leave Port Charles with his ex isn’t exactly going to reassure Carly that she has nothing to worry about.

On the other hand, hiding the offer could make things much worse if Carly eventually finds out. Valentin may genuinely believe that what happened with Anna wasn’t romantic. But Carly could see things very differently.

She knows how much history Valentin and Anna share. She also knows that relationships can change quickly when two people start leaning on each other emotionally.

“General Hospital” Spoilers Reveal Carly Isn’t Going to Let This Go

The “General Hospital” spoilers for Wednesday say that Carly “challenges Valentin.” Carly’s insecurity has created problems in some of her past relationships, and Anna could become a major source of insecurity in this one.

Valentin may insist that he was simply helping someone he cares about, but Carly isn’t likely to ignore the intimacy she saw between them. She may also regret encouraging Valentin to support Anna in the first place.