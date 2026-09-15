Hollywood Icon Carol Kane Joins Hallmark Channel for New Christmas Movie: ‘Absolute Comedy Legend’

As fans eagerly await the full lineup of movies, shows and stars that will air during Hallmark’s 17th annual Countdown to Christmas, the network just revealed a new Hollywood legend will join its ranks.

On September 15, 2026, Deadline first reported that Oscar nominee and two-time Emmy-winner Carol Kane will co-star in a new original movie, “An Angel in My Stocking,” alongside Hallmark fan-favorites Fiona Gubelmann and Marco Grazzini.

Fiona Gubelmann Says Working with Carol Kane is a ‘Dream Come True’

Play

Kane began making waves in Hollywood in the 70s, earning an Oscar nomination for Best Actress when she starred in “Hester Street” in 1975. She’s had many iconic roles over the last five decades, including in hit movies like “Dog Day Afternoon” in 1975, “Annie Hall” in 1977, “The Princess Bride” in 1987, and “Scrooged” in 1998.

Known for her distinctively raspy and high-pitched voice, Kane also won two Emmys foor playing Simka Gravas on the 80s sitcom “Taxi” and she starred as landlady Lillian Kaushtupper in “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” She’s also been a force on Broadway, with multiple shows under her belt including 1972’s “Ring Round the Bathtub” as Esme Train, and “Wicked” in both 2006 and from 2013 to 2014, playing Madame Morrible.

Gubelmann, who starred in “The Good Doctor” and last appeared on Hallmark in “All’s Fair in Love & Mahjong” this past spring, shared Deadline’s article to Instagram and gushed over getting to work with Kane.

She wrote, “I’m thrilled to share the news!!! This project is a dream come true ❤️ Being a part of the hallmark family is an honor and I love love love getting to be a part of their Christmas movies. This one is incredibly special with a fantastic script, brilliant director and a team of talented people I’m beyond grateful to be working with.”

Gubelmann added, “Carole Kane is an absolute comedy legend whose talent I’ve admired for years.”

Everything We Know About the New Hallmark Christmas with Carol Kane

Hallmark Fiona Gubelmann and Marco Grazzini will star with Carol Kane in “An Angel in My Christmas Stocking”

With filming beginning this week in Vancouver, according to Deadline, Hallmark’s movie logline for “An Angel in My Stocking” begins, “Amanda (Gubelmann) and Jack (Grazzini) had a whirlwind romance and got married after knowing each other for only three months. Their first – and only – Christmas together was calamitous and was the beginning of the end to their brief marriage.”

The synopsis continues, “Three years post-divorce and still harboring an aversion to the holiday, Amanda is heading to Vermont with her sister Lucy to enjoy an un-Christmasy getaway…and finds that Jack is on their flight. En route, Amanda meets Margaret (Kane), a quirky traveler who disappears without a trace and without being seen by anyone else, leaving Amanda mystified.”

“Bad weather diverts the plane to the remote town of Pinecone Lake, leaving Amanda with the last person she wants to be stranded with – Jack,” per the logline. “Shortly after arrival, Margaret inexplicably reappears and convinces a confused Amanda that she is in fact her guardian angel and has been her entire life. As the days leading to Christmas pass by, Amanda slowly begins to feel connected to the community and, with Margaret’s guidance, sees beyond past circumstances and follows her heart to where – and with whom – she truly belongs.”

Longtime Hallmark actress and director Ali Liebert is at the helm of “An Angel in My Stocking,” reuniting with Grazzini, whom she directed in “Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Prelude to a Wedding,” which premiered in early September and is available on Hallmark+.

Grazzini celebrated the first day on set by posting a selfie in his Instagram Stories and writing, “DAY 1 … Let’s gooooo!” Hallmark has not announced when the new movie will premiere, but a full schedule of 2026 holiday fare is expected soon.