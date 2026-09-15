Biblical Plagues Bring in a ‘90s Heartthrob in the ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Season 2 Trailer

The world is coming to an end. At least, that’s what it feels like on every episode of “9-1-1: Nashville,” and Season 2 is going to be no different. Rather than tornadoes and citywide hackers, the 113 will need to deal with a biblical plague or two.

The “9-1-1: Nashville” Season 2 trailer is out, and it gives us the first look at ’80s heartthrob Ryan Phillippe in his new role as Detective Rogue. In the tease for the season, fans learned that he is a New York homicide detective, and something on a biblical level has brought him to Nashville. He’s the one who works out that something iffy is going on, and he’s right.

Take a Look at the ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Season 2 Trailer

ABC 9-1-1: NASHVILLE – “Intrusive Thoughts” – Blythe and Don’s relationship is still on the rocks, then the 113 rush in when a Noah Cyrus sound check goes off the rails. THURSDAY, MAY 7 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Jake Giles Netter)

JESSICA CAPSHAW, LEANN RIMES

The trailer makes it clear that Phillippe is coming into the show in a huge way. He’s the one that realizes that the Biblical plagues happening across the city of Nashville aren’t just some random acts or terrible things. The murder hornets could feel like it at first, but how would you explain the river of blood in an apartment building?

Detective Rogue needs to get to the bottom of the criminal investigation. He’ll work closely with the 113, and it looks like lives are going to be on the line due to these man-made plagues that are manmade. There’s a point in the trailer where Blythe is in hospital, and her eyes are infected with something. This could be a dream of some sort, though, as just after that, Don collapses and there’s the sound of Ryan calling for a medic.

Where Did Season 1 of the ‘9-1-1’ Spinoff End?

ABC 9-1-1: NASHVILLE – “Intrusive Thoughts” – Blythe and Don’s relationship is still on the rocks, then the 113 rush in when a Noah Cyrus sound check goes off the rails. THURSDAY, MAY 7 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Jake Giles Netter)

MICHAEL PROVOST, MACKENZIE PORTER

The new season of the “9-1-1” spinoff series will need to pick up off the back of some of those major reveals and cliffhangers from the first season. At the end of the first season, Dixie took the feud with Blythe to the next level, releasing a series of diss tracks aimed at the Hart matriarch. Of course, Blythe wasn’t going to take things lying down, and she decided to take matters into her own hands. It didn’t help that her husband, Don, had agreed to Dixie’s terms of giving her one night.

After buying out Dixie’s music contract, she decided to take the fight to the woman. This led to them physically fighting at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Ryan and Sam had to face the possibility of losing the baby they were surprised about due to Sam’s potentially cancerous mass on one of her ovaries. With the pregnancy making surgery complicated, they had ot make a choice, and Sam decided that she wanted to wait until after the baby was born to start treatment. It took time, but Ryan eventually stood by his wife, and “9-1-1: Nashville” Season 2 will give us a look at what that means.

This is the first of the “9-1-1” shows to see all Season 1 cast members return for the sophomore season. The mothership series lost Connie Britton after one season, as she had only agreed to one season and stuck to that decision, and “9-1-1: Lone Star” saw Liv Tyler exit due to pandemic restrictions.

“9-1-1: Nashville” Season 2 premieres on Thursday, Oct. 16 at 9/8c on ABC and streams the following day on Hulu.