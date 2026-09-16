Ellen Pompeo Arrives ‘Just in Time for the Chaos’ In Explosive First Trailer for ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23

TV’s most popular M.D. is back on duty.

That’s the takeaway from an action-packed new trailer heralding the impending arrival of the new season of “Grey’s Anatomy,” featuring a very special appearance by Dr. Meredith Grey herself, Ellen Pompeo.

‘Just in Time for the Chaos’

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The trailer teases a crisis for Grey Sloan Memorial that’s more explosive than usual — and you can take that literally.

When two jets collide on a runway, the hospital’s team races to save the passengers onboard.

Just as the situation becomes dire, a familiar face enters the picture when Meredith arrives, ready for action.

“I’m just in time for the chaos,” she quips.

A Season of Change

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As fans will recall, the Season 22 finale saw the departure of long-timers Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) and Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), who bid farewell to Seattle when Owen joined Teddy after she accepted a new job in Paris.

In other news, Meredith proposed to the badly injured Dr. Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman), after he narrowly survived a catastrophic bridge collapse and lay in a hospital bed after emergency surgery. Meanwhile, Dr. Benson Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.) was fired for breaking protocol — although he does make a brief appearance in the Season 23 trailer.

In a recent interview with Deadline, “Grey’s Anatomy” showrunner Meg Marinis revealed that the new season would pick up where the finale left off.

Marriage for Meredith

ABC

According to Marinis, Meredith’s proposal likely shocked the good doctor as much as it did viewers.

“Well, Meredith has always been pretty clear that she didn’t want to get married again after Derek. In truth, she didn’t really want to get married to Derek, they did that in the end because of trying to make sure that they could have the best chances at adopting Zola,” she explained.

“And so I think marriage is not something that is ingrained in her, but clearly, when she heard the story of how he wanted to get married in the middle of the season, when his sister came to visit, and how his sister had taken away this happy life from him, I think that got put in the back of her mind that that is something that he’d always wanted, but he’s such a nice guy, he loves her so much that he’s never going to force her to do anything, especially since she had such a painful ending to her first marriage,” she continued.

“I think she’s also scared that if she ever got married again, what if she lost him like it happened with Derek? And I think when she realized that you’re going to have that fear no matter what, why not do it? I told Ellen at the beginning of this season, I was like, I want to end with a proposal. And she was like, ‘Agh.’ I was like, I do, I do,” Marinis added. “So it was something that I’ve been planning since the beginning of the season, and it was very seeded with that middle episode between the two of them.”

One big wrinkle in whether Meredith and Nick tie the knot is the fact that Speedman is starring in his own hit show, “R.J. Decker,” which debuts its second season on September 15. As a result, Speedman’s availability for “Grey’s” will be limited, meaning it’s likely there will be complications on Meredith’s road to matrimony.

All (or at least some) will be revealed when the 23rd season of “Grey’s Anatomy” begins Thursday, October 15 on ABC.